Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa 1-0 in the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) 2025-26 final, winning their third title. Haobam Ricky Meetei's late goal secured the victory, cementing Bengaluru's status as the league's most successful team.

In a highly anticipated final of the 2025-26 season of the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), Bengaluru FC defeated FC Goa 1-0 at the Bambolim Stadium in Goa on Saturday. Winning their third RFDL title, Bengaluru maintained their position as the most successful team in India's premier U-21 competition, according to a press release from RFDL.

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Match Highlights

In the 41st minute, Asher Rodrigues intercepted the ball in the final third and passed it to Shaikh Mohamad Ismail on the right wing. The winger delightfully dribbled through two Bengaluru defenders and pulled a shot; however, it was saved comfortably by the Blues' goalkeeper.

Following the restart, in the 54th minute, Bengaluru FC came inches close to scoring when Haobam Ricky Meetei picked out Taorem Kelvin Singh from distance. The latter's scuffed attempt, however, scraped the wrong side of the left post.

The Blues finally found a breakthrough late into the game. Kelvin's cross from the left wing caused a melee inside the box. Ricky, who was in the right place at the right time, drove into the bottom right corner to put Bengaluru in the driver's seat. FC Goa's attempts to find an equaliser were successfully cleared off by the young Blues as they held on to their slender lead till the full-time whistle.

RFDL Season Overview

By the end of the season, the league completed 261 matches, with the teams reaching the National Championship getting 22 highly competitive matches each. With 54 teams across 9 football hotbed regions of the country in the fifth season, RFDL continues to contribute towards the development of youth football by providing valuable game time to the best young talent in India.

Individual Awards

Golden Ball: Konsam Sanathoi Singh (Punjab FC) Golden Boot: Tanbir Dey (NorthEast United FC) Golden Gloves: Priyansh Dubey (Mohun Bagan Super Giant). (ANI)