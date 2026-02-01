England Test captain Ben Stokes has sustained a facial injury with a black eye after being hit by a ball during a nets session. The all-rounder, who is recovering from a previous injury, is expected to return for the New Zealand series in June.

England Test captain Ben Stokes has suffered a facial injury with a black eye and significant facial bruising after being struck on the cheek by a ball. The England all-rounder revealed his injury via Instagram story on Thursday, saying, "You should see the state of the ball." According to ESPNcricinfo, it is understood that Stokes was not batting or bowling when he sustained the injury, and was instead standing at the side of a nets session.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Road to Recovery and Future Appearances

The England Test captain has been out of cricketing action since leaving the field due to an adductor injury during the fifth and final Ashes Test against Australia in Sydney last month. Stokes hasn't played any white-ball cricket for England since the 2023 World Cup, and he was not involved in the squad for the T20 World Cup, which starts on February 7.

The England Test captain's next international appearance is likely to come in the first Test of England's home series against New Zealand in June, though he may play for Durham in the County Championship before then.

England Lions Coaching and Tour Details

Stokes and the former England player Moeen Ali were set to join another former cricketer, Andrew Flintoff, on the England Lions coaching setup for a white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi in February-March.

The selectors have named a 17-player squad for the three-match T20 series, with a 16-player squad announced for the five 50-over matches.

England Lions Squads Announced

England Lions T20 squad: Sonny Baker, Luc Benkenstein, James Coles, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox (capt), Scott Currie, Calvin Harrison, Eddie Jack, Saqib Mahmood, Ben McKinney, Tom Moores, Dan Mousley, Matt Revis, Will Smeed, Nathan Sowter, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe.

England Lions 50-over squad: Sonny Baker, Luc Benkenstein, James Coles, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Scott Currie, Calvin Harrison, Eddie Jack, Ben McKinney, Dan Mousley (capt), Liam Patterson-White, Matthew Potts, Matt Revis, James Rew, Mitchell Stanley, Asa Tribe, James Wharton. (ANI)