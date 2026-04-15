England skipper Ben Stokes backs head coach Brendon McCullum, expressing confidence in their partnership to steer the team back to winning ways after a disappointing Ashes campaign. He is confident they can achieve their goals by 2027.

Stokes Confident in McCullum Partnership

England skipper Ben Stokes remains confident that his side will rediscover their winning form and has thrown his full support behind head coach Brendon McCullum ahead of the home international summer. Retained as England's Test captain alongside McCullum despite a disappointing The Ashes campaign, Stokes expressed belief that their strong and longstanding partnership will help steer the team back on track.

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"I'm very confident in mine and Brendon's ability to be able to work together," Stokes told the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in an interview as per the ICC website. "We've done it for such a long period of time now. But [we] work together in a slightly different way. The main point of Brendon and me is our alignment towards winning things and making this team as good as they can be."

Reflecting on Ashes and Team's Approach

A 4-1 Ashes loss had put England management on notice, but having received the backing to continue, Stokes looked at things from a larger perspective. He took pride in changing the team's approach in the format and how it had delivered results since he took charge alongside McCullum in 2022.

"With what Brendon and I were able to achieve with the group over four years, I just couldn't imagine doing what we were trying to do with anyone else," said Stokes.

Long-Term Goals and Ambitions

Both Stokes and McCullum have their respective contracts running till 2027. With the Ashes and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup on the horizon next year, the all-rounder knew their respective goals.

"We're both very proud men in what we do. We put a lot of our heart and soul into this job. Brendon certainly has for the four years he's done it so far, and hopefully we'll still be together at the end of 2027, winning what we want to win," he added.

Upcoming Test Series and WTC Standing

England's next Test outing is against New Zealand, starting 4 June at Lord's. This series will be a part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27, where England sits in seventh spot with a point percentage of 31.67.

(ANI)