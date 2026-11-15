BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla Praises India U19 Win Over Pakistan in Asia Cup

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla on Sunday praised the Indian Under-19 team for its one-wicket victory over Pakistan in the U-19 Asia Cup final, particularly appreciating the contribution of the lower-order batters in chasing down a challenging target. Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Shukla described the final as an amazing match and lauded the young Indian players for their performance, admitting that he had initially thought India might lose while chasing a huge total. "Well, I think it was an amazing match, and the way the Indian Under-19 team has performed, all kudos go to them. Wonderful performance, excellent performance they have shown. And during the match, I thought that we would lose because there was a huge total, and chasing was not that easy," he said.

However, Shukla credited the Indian players, particularly the tail-enders, for turning the match around and guiding the team to victory. He congratulated the players for their performance and praised their efforts in the final. "But our players have done wonders, especially the tail-enders. They have really done well. So all kudos to them. I appreciate their performance, I congratulate them," he added.

Shukla also highlighted the competitive nature of the tournament, pointing out that Pakistan had won the previous edition while India emerged victorious this year. He said the tournament organised by the Asian Cricket Council would help create a pipeline of young talent for senior-level cricket. "And I think last year Pakistan had won, this year we have won. So, it's a good game and a good tournament as well by the Asian Cricket Council. And I think in the future also, it will definitely create a pipeline of talent for senior cricketers," he said.

Coming to the match, Pakistan opted to bat first, putting 337/9 on the board with a century from Usman Khan (107 in 111 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) and fifties from Abdul Qadir (80 in 54 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Farhan Yousaf (63 in 60 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes). India started off well, with skipper Lakshya Raichandani (80 in 101 balls, with five fours) and Sehwag (58 in 61 balls, with nine fours) putting a 95-run opening stand. However, they soon collapsed to 252/8. A crucial partnership of 67-runs came from Manal Chauhan (47 in 32 balls, with three fours and three sixes) and Mohit Ulva. After Manal's dismissal, Mohit (49* in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) took India to a win, with Chigurupati Venkata (11*) playing a crucial supporting hand.