The BCCI revealed India's 2026-27 home cricket schedule, featuring 22 international matches against West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and Australia. The season includes ODIs, T20Is, and a five-match Border-Gavaskar Test series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday unveiled the fixtures for Team India's senior men's international home season for 2026-27, featuring a comprehensive multi-format schedule against four visiting nations.

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The season will see India host West Indies, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia across 22 international matches to be played in 17 cities, offering widespread access to fans across the country.

The home season will begin with the West Indies tour on September 27, 2026. The series includes three ODIs followed by five T20Is. The ODI leg will be staged in Trivandrum, Guwahati and New Chandigarh, while the T20Is will be played in Lucknow, Ranchi, Indore, Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

In December 2026, Sri Lanka will arrive for a white-ball series comprising three ODIs and three T20Is. Delhi, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs, with Rajkot, Cuttack and Pune scheduled to stage the T20I matches.

At the start of 2027, Zimbabwe will tour India for a three-match ODI series, with fixtures slated for Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai.

The season will conclude with the high-profile Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The five-match Test series will begin on January 21, 2027, in Nagpur, before moving to Chennai, Guwahati, Ranchi and Ahmedabad. The extended home calendar underscores India's busy international commitments and promises a marquee contest to round off the season with the much-anticipated clash against Australia.

India's 2026-27 Home Season: Full Fixtures

West Indies tour of India:

1st ODI: September 27, 2026, Trivandrum 2nd ODI: September 30, 2026, Guwahati 3rd ODI: October 3, 2026, New Chandigarh 1st T20I: October 6, 2026, Lucknow 2nd T20I: October 9, 2026, Ranchi 3rd T20I: October 11, 2026, Indore 4th T20I: October 14, 2026, Hyderabad 5th T20I: October 17, 2026, Bengaluru

Sri Lanka tour of India:

1st ODI: December 13, 2026, Delhi 2nd ODI: December 16, 2026, Bengaluru 3rd ODI: December 19, 2026, Ahmedabad 1st T20I: December 22, 2026, Rajkot 2nd T20I: December 24, 2026, Cuttack 3rd T20I: December 27, 2026, Pune

Zimbabwe tour of India:

1st ODI: January 3, 2027, Kolkata 2nd ODI: January 6, 2027, Hyderabad 3rd ODI: January 9, 2027, Mumbai

Australia tour of India (Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series):

1st Test: January 21-25, 2027, Nagpur 2nd Test: January 29-February 2, 2027, Chennai 3rd Test: February 11-15, 2027, Guwahati 4th Test: February 19-23, 2027, Ranchi 5th Test: February 27- March 3, 2027, Ahmedabad.

(ANI)