Bangladesh's new government is reviewing a ban on IPL broadcasts, initiated by the previous interim government. The Ministry of Information is waiting for the Sports Ministry's opinion before deciding whether to lift the ban for the upcoming season.

The Ministry of Information in Bangladesh has sought the opinion of the Ministry of Sports on whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) can be broadcast live.

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Background of the Ban

Earlier, in protest against the Kolkata Knight Riders' not allowing Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman to play, the Bangladesh interim government decided to ban the live broadcast of the IPL in Bangladesh. On January 5th, the interim government of Bangladesh issued a letter instructing that all live broadcasting of the IPL, or any IPL-related events in Bangladesh, should be halted until further notice.

New Government Reviews Decision

Then, on February 12th, following the general election in Bangladesh, the new democratic government took office, and after assuming power, the Ministry of Information sent a letter to the Ministry of Sports to inquire whether the ban on IPL broadcasting would be lifted.

The Ministry of Information in Bangladesh stated that, so far, they have not received the opinion from the Ministry of Sports. Once the opinion is received, a decision will be made based on it.

IPL 2026 Kicks Off

IPL 2026 is set to kick off from March 28, with the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) set to take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad, while KKR will begin their campaign against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians at the iconic Wankhede Stadium on March 29.