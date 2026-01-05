Bangladesh has suspended the broadcast of IPL 2026 after the BCCI asked KKR to drop Mustafizur Rahman over alleged atrocities against minorities. This escalates tensions, with BCB also seeking to move its T20 World Cup matches from India.

The Bangladesh government on Monday has decided to suspend the broadcast of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 matches in the country after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) asked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from their squad. The IPL gets underway on March 26.

This development follows the announcement by the KKR that they had removed Bangladeshi player Rahman from their IPL 2026 roster in response to a directive from the BCCI regarding atrocities committed against minorities in Bangladesh.

"Under these circumstances, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has informed through an official letter that, until further notice, all IPL matches and related programs will remain suspended from broadcast/telecast in Bangladesh", the Press Information Department (PID) said in a statement on Monday.

Dispute Extends to T20 World Cup

Earlier, Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh commented on the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) formal request to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to relocate their 2026 Men's T20 World Cup matches from India to alternative venues, citing safety and security concerns.

Harbhajan stated that India welcomes all teams but stressed that it is ultimately Bangladesh's decision whether to participate on Indian soil. The former Indian cricketer further emphasised that the ICC needs to decide on their request.

The BCB had cited growing concerns about the safety and security of the Bangladesh contingent as the reason for not travelling to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup, set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka.

While speaking to ANI, Harbhajan Singh said, "Due to the various events that have taken place in the past few days, Bangladesh does not want to come to India. Whatever happened in Bangladesh is wrong. ICC needs to make a decision on their request. We welcome everyone to India, but whether they (Bangladesh) want to come here or not is their choice."

