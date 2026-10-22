Bangladesh off-spinner Aliss Al Islam has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action after his ODI debut against Afghanistan. The bowler will now undergo an independent assessment as per the ICC regulations.

Bangladesh Spinner Reported for Action

Bangladesh off-spinner Aliss Al Islam has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action following his side’s ODI tri-series match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Wednesday, October 21. Aliss made his ODI debut for Bangladesh in the match, conceding 47 runs from 8.3 overs. The 29-year-old had earlier earned his maiden T20I cap this month during Bangladesh’s Asian Games fixture against Sri Lanka, as per the ICC website.

ICC Regulations and Assessment

Independent Bowling Test

According to the match officials’ report, concerns were raised over the legality of Aliss’ bowling action following Bangladesh’s defeat to Afghanistan. The off-spinner will now undergo an independent assessment at an ICC-accredited testing centre in accordance with the ICC Illegal Bowling Action Regulations. Bangladesh have endured a disappointing campaign in the tri-series, losing both their matches against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan. The two teams will now face off in the final on October 23.

Bowlers are permitted up to 15 degrees of elbow extension when delivering the ball. Aliss is allowed to continue bowling in international matches until the results of his independent assessment are known. This is not the first time the off-spinner has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action. In 2019, Aliss came under scrutiny after claiming a hat-trick on his T20 debut in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He subsequently passed a domestic bowling assessment conducted by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in October that year. Aliss was reported again during last year’s BPL, but cleared another bowling action test conducted by the BCB.