Ranji Trophy action featured a maiden triple ton by Priyanshu Moliya and a double century from Ayush Badoni. Stars Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also showcased strong form in their respective matches.

Ranji Trophy Round Three: Notable Individual Performances

A double century from Delhi skipper Ayush Badoni, a maiden triple ton from Priyanshu Moliya for Baroda and centuries from Salil Arora and Rajat Patidar were the highlights on day two of the third round of Ranji Trophy action on Tuesday. Indian stars Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami also managed to make some impact on day two of round three, with a few wickets and some runs.

Elite, Group A

In the clash between Baroda and defending champions Jammu and Kashmir, Baroda started the day on 259/6, with Moliya unbeaten on 113. The batter went on to add 208 more runs to score, making 321 in 492 balls, with 36 fours and a six. Also, a century from Mahesh Pithiya (102 in 214 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took Baroda to 616. Sahil Lotra (4/160) was the pick of the bowlers for the defending champions. J&K was 6/0 at the end of the day.

The clash between Madhya Pradesh and Bihar saw MP start the day at 261/3 in reply to Bihar's 99 all-out. Adding to Saksham Purohit's 132 and Yash Dubey 84, skipper Rajat Patidar (109 in 133 balls, with 13 fours) scored his second successive ton in the tournament, taking MP to 407/8 declared, with former Ranji champions leading by 308 runs. In reply, Bihar was skittled out for just 134 runs, giving MP a win by an innings and 174 runs. Saransh Jain (7/40 and 6/49) took a 13-wicket haul.

Elite, Group B

Punjab started their second day of the clash against Hyderabad at 289/6, with Salil Arora (57*) and Emanjot Singh Chahal (6*) unbeaten. Salil (151 in 268 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes) made it a hat-trick of Ranji Trophy tons, with Ramandeep Singh (52), Prabhsimran Singh (81) also adding fifties to take Punjab to 431. In reply, Hyderabad ended the day at 193/2, with Abhirath Reddy (97) and Rahul Radesh (72*) doing the bulk of the scoring. Hyderabad trailed by 238 runs. In response to Tripura's 194 runs, Karnataka reached 297/7 at the day's end, with Rohan Patil (72), KV Aneesh (68) and Karun Nair (63) chipping in half-centuries.

During the Assam versus Saurashtra clash, Ravindra Jadeja (2/92 and 21) had a decent outing as Saurashtra ended at 156/4 in reply to Assam's first innings total of 281, with Hetvik Kotak playing a gritty knock of 65 in 207 balls for Saurashtra.

Elite, Group C

The clash between Delhi and Jharkhand saw Delhi start the day at 309/5, with Ayush Badoni (106*) and Sumit Mathur (50*) unbeaten. Badoni (210* in 228 balls, with 19 fours and three sixes) and Sumit (150* in 253 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) took Delhi to 515/5 declared. Jharkhand was 131/4 at day end, with Utkarsh Singh (53*) having scored an unbeaten fifty. Badoni joined Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir as the third Delhi batter with a double ton in two successive innings in first-class cricket.

During the clash against Bengal and Kerala, Bengal started the day at 172/6, with Shahbaz Ahmed 35*, Sumanta Gupta 1* unbeaten. Shahbaz went on to make a whirlwind 121 in 203 balls, with eight fours and four sixes, taking Bengal to 350. Kerala ended the day at 101/6, with Mohammed Shami (3/20) having bowled exceptional eight overs.

Elite, Group D

Mumbai started the second day at 290/3, with Siddhesh Lad 29*, Sarfaraz Khan 21* unbeaten. Both could not add much to their overnight scores, scoring just 40 and 24 respectively. Tanush Kotian (52*) made a valuable lower-order contribution, with a century each from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (114 in 180 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and Musheer Khan (109 in 185 balls, with 12 fours and a six) taking Mumbai to 430 runs. Haryana ended the day at 108/2.