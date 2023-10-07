Satwik-Chirag clinch India's 1st-ever badminton gold at Asian Games; WATCH historic moment

In a historic moment for Indian badminton, the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured India's first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games. Their remarkable victory came after defeating a formidable Korean pair with a final score of 21-18, 21-16.

In a historic moment for Indian badminton, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the gold medal in the Men's Doubles event at the Asian Games. They achieved this remarkable feat by defeating a Korean pair with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-16. This victory marks India's very first gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games, whether in singles or doubles, individual or team events.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's outstanding performance is a testament to their skill, determination, and hard work. Their achievement is a source of immense pride for India and showcases the nation's growing prowess in the sport of badminton on the international stage.

This historic win not only adds to India's medal tally at the Asian Games but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring badminton players across the country.