Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Satwik-Chirag clinch India's 1st-ever badminton gold at Asian Games; WATCH historic moment

    In a historic moment for Indian badminton, the dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty secured India's first-ever gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games. Their remarkable victory came after defeating a formidable Korean pair with a final score of 21-18, 21-16.

    badminton Satwik-Chirag clinch India's 1st-ever badminton gold at Asian Games; WATCH historic moment osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 2:14 PM IST

    In a historic moment for Indian badminton, the duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty clinched the gold medal in the Men's Doubles event at the Asian Games. They achieved this remarkable feat by defeating a Korean pair with a scoreline of 21-18, 21-16. This victory marks India's very first gold medal in badminton at the Asian Games, whether in singles or doubles, individual or team events.

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty's outstanding performance is a testament to their skill, determination, and hard work. Their achievement is a source of immense pride for India and showcases the nation's growing prowess in the sport of badminton on the international stage.

    This historic win not only adds to India's medal tally at the Asian Games but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring badminton players across the country.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 2:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football MLS 2023-24: Lionel Messi's potential return boosts Inter Miami's playoff hopes osf

    MLS 2023-24: Lionel Messi's potential return boosts Inter Miami's playoff hopes

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Unwell Shubman Gill's fate hangs in the balance; Rahul Dravid keeps a brave front osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Unwell Shubman Gill's fate hangs in the balance; Rahul Dravid keeps a brave front

    football ISL 2023-24: We're lucky to have Parthib Gogoi, says NorthEast United FC's coach after draw against Punjab FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: We're lucky to have Parthib Gogoi, says NorthEast United FC's coach after draw against Punjab FC

    Asian Games 2023: India achieve 'Is Baar Sau Paar' target; WATCH Nari Shakti bring home historic 100th medal snt

    Asian Games 2023: India achieve 'Is Baar Sau Paar' target; WATCH Nari Shakti bring home historic 100th medal

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan breath sigh of relief after avoiding upset against Netherlands avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan breath sigh of relief after avoiding upset against Netherlands

    Recent Stories

    'Parivaron ke neta': Actor-politician Suresh Gopi and family meets PM Modi; see picture anr

    'Parivaron ki neta': Actor-politician Suresh Gopi and family meets PM Modi; see picture

    Operation Iron Swords: Israel launches 'most lethal retaliation' against Hamas group in Gaza strip - WATCH snt

    Operation Iron Swords: Israel launches 'most lethal retaliation' against Hamas group in Gaza strip - WATCH

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on appointment bribery case; slams Congress for supporting BJP anr

    Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan breaks silence on appointment bribery case; slams Congress for supporting BJP

    Kylie Jenner stuns in SEXY pictures: Entrepreneur flaunts her figure at Paris Fashion Week SHG

    Kylie Jenner stuns in SEXY pictures: Entrepreneur flaunts her figure at Paris Fashion Week

    Mumbai to Goa: 7 MUST visit places in Western India for October travel ATG

    Mumbai to Goa: 7 MUST visit places in Western India for October travel

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon