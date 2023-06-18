Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Exclusive: Coach Gopichand cherishes Swastik-Chirag's historic Indonesia Open 2023 doubles title victory

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty made history at the Indonesia Open 2023 Final by becoming the first Indians to win a Super 1000 badminton tournament.

    badminton Exclusive: Coach Gopichand cherishes Swastik-Chirag's historic Indonesia Open 2023 doubles title victory osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 18, 2023, 4:20 PM IST

    Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty create history by winning the men's doubles title in Indonesia Open 2023. In a remarkable feat, they defeated world champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, against whom they had previously lost all eight encounters. The Indian duo faced tense moments, allowing their opponents to save four match points, but eventually secured victory with a score of 21-17, 21-18.

    This victory marks their first Super 1000 badminton tournament win and establishes them as the first Indians to achieve this milestone. In the semifinals, Rankireddy and Shetty had staged an impressive comeback to defeat Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae.

    "It's been an amazing week for us. I'm happy with the way we played today and the calm we had, because we had never won against them. Our head to head against them was very bad. We wanted to do well." said Satwik

    "This is one of the best stadiums to play badminton in. I want to thank everyone that showed up today and cheered for us. The crowd was simply amazing. It’s very noisy. Unfortunately, this is the last time the tournament will be held in this stadium, but this is the best way to sign off from Istora," Chirag told the stadium presenters. He added

    Also Read: Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

    Also Read: YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2023, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left" osf

    Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

    Tendai Chatara's missed catch against Nepal leaves fans in disbelief (WATCH)

    Tendai Chatara's missed catch against Nepal leaves fans in disbelief (WATCH)

    IND vs WI, 2023: Ajinkya Rahane to represent Leicestershire county after West Indies Tour osf

    IND vs WI, 2023: Ajinkya Rahane to represent Leicestershire county after West Indies Tour

    football Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez share their thoughts on their futures at Manchester City osf

    Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez share their thoughts on futures at Manchester City

    football YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier osf

    YouTube sensation IShowSpeed finally meets Cristiano Ronaldo after Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier

    Recent Stories

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally ADC

    Did Malaika Arora wear Arjun Kapoor's oversized pants? Netizens troll her brutally

    football Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left" osf

    Lionel Messi declares: "I have achieved everything in Football, there's nothing left"

    Who is Drisha Acharya Meet Sunny Deol son Karan Deol wife RBA

    Who is Drisha Acharya? Meet Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol's wife

    7 ways to get your inner peace RBA

    7 ways to get inner peace

    Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash AJR

    'Minors made part of violence': NCPCR seeks action in Junagadh clash

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon