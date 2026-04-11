Indian shuttler Ayush Shetty created history by defeating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the Badminton Asia Championships semifinal. Shetty made a remarkable comeback after losing the first game to win 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 and reach the final.

Indian star shuttler Ayush Shetty produced one of the biggest performances of his career, defeating World No. 1 Kunlavut Vitidsarn to storm into the final of the Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo on Saturday.

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A Tale of Resilience and Strategy

In a high-intensity semifinal clash, Shetty showed remarkable resilience after losing the opening game. He bounced back strongly to register a 10-21, 21-19, 21-17 win, turning the match around with sharp attacking play and control in the longer rallies.

Vitidsarn's Dominant Start

Kunlavut, who dominated the first game with his pace and precision, looked in complete control early on. The Thai star's shot placement and ability to force errors from Shetty helped him comfortably take the opening game 21-10, raising expectations of a straight-games finish.

Shetty's Second-Game Comeback

However, the Indian shuttler responded with composure in the second game. Shetty adjusted his tempo, reduced unforced errors, and began to match Kunlavut's intensity from the baseline. The change in strategy paid off as he edged a tightly contested second game 21-19, levelling the match and shifting momentum.

The Decisive Final Game

The decider saw both players push each other in long, physically demanding rallies. Shetty maintained his aggressive intent while also displaying patience in crucial moments. At 17-17, Shetty stepped up with key points under pressure, sealing the final four consecutive points to complete a memorable comeback victory.

A Historic Moment for Indian Badminton

Shetty will now head into the final full of confidence, having already delivered one of the standout performances of the tournament.

The win marks a historic moment for Indian badminton. After beating Vitidsarn, Shetty has become only the second Indian, after Dinesh Khanna in 1965, to reach the men's singles final at the continental event. He had earlier secured a medal by reaching the semi-finals, becoming the first Indian men's singles player since HS Prannoy in 2018 to achieve the feat. (ANI)