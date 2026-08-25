Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to play in the second Test against England at Lord's after a positive recovery from a finger injury. Bowling coach Umar Gul said Babar looked in good touch during a full batting session in the nets.

Pakistan Test captain Babar Azam is set to return to the playing XI for the second Test against England at Lord's after making a positive return to batting practice following a finger injury last month.

Babar Azam Confirmed Fit for Lord's Test

According to Cricinfo, Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said Babar completed a full batting session during training and looked in good touch while facing fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns. "Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns," Gul said, as per Cricinfo. "We're hopeful he will be available for the game, and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session."

Major Boost for Struggling Batting Lineup

Babar had initially injured his finger during Pakistan's series against the West Indies in the Caribbean last month and aggravated the issue when he was struck on the same finger during the team's practice game at Beckenham here. His return would provide a major boost to Pakistan's batting, which struggled badly in the opening Test at Headingley. England bowled Pakistan out twice in less than 86 overs as the visitors suffered a heavy defeat. Babar was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the preceding series against the West Indies, scoring 193 runs at an average of 96.50, including two half-centuries. The experienced batter is expected to resume the captaincy after being reappointed to the role ahead of the West Indies series. It will also be his first Test as Pakistan captain in England. His return is likely to result in a reshuffle at the top of the order, with Azan Awais expected to make way. Either Shan Masood or Abdullah Shafique could move up to open, allowing Babar to slot into his familiar No. 4 position.

Babar's Strong Record in England

Babar has a strong record in England, averaging 65.75 in six innings, with three half-centuries. Against England overall, he averages 53.83 in 14 innings, having registered either a fifty or a century in seven of those outings.

'One Can't Carry the Other': Umar Gul on Team Effort

However, Gul stressed that Pakistan cannot rely solely on Babar's return and must improve across departments after their disappointing performance in the first Test. "We'll have to learn from the mistakes we made in the previous game. If you want to win a Test match, you have to perform in all departments. One can't be carrying the other. But in these conditions, the responsibility lies more with the bowlers. Until you take 20 wickets, you can't win a Test match," said Gul.

Gul also backed the players to respond strongly at Lord's after an intense training session. "The players trained today with full intensity. I'm pretty sure the boys will bounce back properly here," Gul concluded.

The second Test between England and Pakistan is scheduled to begin at Lord's on August 27. (ANI)