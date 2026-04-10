Ayush Badoni became the third batter to score 1000 IPL runs for Lucknow Super Giants during their match against KKR. Badoni's knock of 54, along with a half-century from Mukul Choudhary, helped LSG chase 182 to win by three wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) player Ayush Badoni joined the record books by becoming the third batter to score 1000 runs in the Indian Premier League for LSG. Badoni achieved this feat during his side's clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday in Kolkata.

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The right-handed batter needed 25 runs going into the match to join the 1000-run club, and he achieved the milestone in the 12th over of LSG's innings in the 182-run chase. He also became the second Indian batter to score 1000 runs for LSG. KL Rahul was the first batter to score 1000 runs in the IPL for LSG. Badoni now has 1029 runs under his belt in 59 matches at an average of 26.38. Former West Indies batter Nicholas Pooran joined Rahul in the elite list last year, and now Badoni has also joined the 1000-run club.

LSG Clinch Last-Ball Thriller

Badoni played a very handy innings for his side as he slammed 54 off 34 balls, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

Coming to the match, LSG pulled off a spectacular victory at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, defeating three-time IPL champions KKR by three wickets in a final-ball thriller. Chasing a target of 182, LSG rode on twin half-centuries from Ayush Badoni and Mukul Choudhary to clinch their second victory of the IPL 2026 season.

Brief Scores

Kolkata Knight Riders 181/4 in 20 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 41, Angkrish Raghuvanshi 45, Rovman Powell 39*; Manimaran Siddharth 1/34) lost to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) 182/7 in 20 overs (Mukul Choudhary 54*, Ayush Badoni 54; Anukul Roy 2/32, Vaibhav Arora 2/38) by 3 wickets.