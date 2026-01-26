Yuki Bhambri and Andre Goransson were knocked out of the Australian Open 2026 men's doubles, ending India's run at the Grand Slam. In singles, two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Luciano Darderi.

Bhambri's Exit Ends India's Australian Open Campaign

India's Yuki Bhambri and his Swedish partner Andre Goransson suffered defeat in the third round of the men's doubles match in the Australian Open 2026. With this loss, India's campaign at the season's first Grand Slam comes to an end. The Indo-Swedish pair, seeded 10th, went down in straight sets to the Brazilian duo Orlando Luz and Rafael Matos, losing 7(9)-6(7), 6-3 in an hour and 44 minutes, according to Olympics.com.

Sinner Marches into Quarterfinals

In the men's singles event, two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner advanced into the quarterfinals of the ongoing Australian Open, defeating compatriot Luciano Darderi 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) in a largely dominant display on Monday.

The current world number two outclassed Darderi 6-1, 6-3, 7-6(2) to qualify for his fourth Australian Open quarterfinal, levelling with stars like Grigor Dimitrov, Kei Nishikori and Stefanos Tsitsipas for the fourth-most appearances in the final eight Down Under among active players. The match lasted two hours and nine minutes.

This was Sinner's maiden clash with Darderi, and he dictated the terms with clean hitting and sharp serves, but was threatened by a late surge by Darderi from the baseline, levelling the scores at 4-4. The match shifted to a tie-break, where Sinner came out on top.

Sinner was at the top of his game, striking with astonishing authority and precision. Having struggled with cramps in his previous match against Eliot Spizzirri, he had some troubles in the final set against Darderi as well, both physically and in terms of the game, as the final set headed to a tie-breaker. But nonetheless, Sinner's class was too much, and he prevailed in a battle that got a little testing for him towards the end. (ANI)