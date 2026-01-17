Novak Djokovic states he can beat anyone at the Australian Open when healthy, despite acknowledging the recent dominance of rivals Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, against whom he has lost key Grand Slam matches in the past year.

Serbian legend Novak Djokovic, ahead of the upcoming Australian Open, expressed confidence about his chances in the tournament, saying he's capable of beating anyone when he's healthy and on top of his game. Djokovic also said that Star tennis players Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are dominating men's tennis right now, but he believes there's still a chance for others to break through.

"I know that when I'm healthy, when I'm able to put all the pieces of the puzzle together on a given day, I feel like I can beat anybody. If I don't have that self-belief and confidence in myself, I wouldn't be sitting here and talking to you guys or competing," Djokovic said as per the ATP Tour website.

The Sinner-Alcaraz Challenge

"I understand that Sinner and Alcaraz are playing on a different level right now... but that doesn't mean that nobody else has a chance. So I like my chances always, in any tournament, particularly here," Djokovic added.

Djokovic is bidding to become the oldest player in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam men's singles title and the first man in the Open Era to win a Grand Slam title aged 38 or older. Djokovic must get past Sinner and Alcaraz, who have shared the last eight Grand Slam titles since he won his 24th major at the 2023 US Open. Last year, Djokovic reached the semi-finals of all four grand slams last year, but Sinner and Alcaraz have been stumbling blocks for him.

The Serbian legend acknowledged the dominance of Sinner and Alcaraz, saying they absolutely deserve to be where they are, as they're the dominant forces in men's tennis right now. "I lost three out of four slams against either Sinner or Alcaraz... We know how good they are, and they absolutely deserve to be where they are. They are the dominant forces of the men's tennis at the moment. I'm still trying to be in the mix," Djokovic said.