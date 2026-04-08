Cricket Australia announced its 18-player women's contract list for 2026-27. Newcomers Chloe Ainsworth and Lucy Hamilton have earned their first national contracts, while Alyssa Healy, Tayla Vlaeminck and Tess Flintoff were not renewed.

Australia reveals 2026-27 women's contract list

Cricket Australia has announced its national contract list for the 2026-27 season, naming 18 women's players. Under the MOU between Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association, between 15 and 18 female players are eligible to be centrally contracted, as per the Cricket.au website. Fast bowlers Chloe Ainsworth and Lucy Hamilton have come in on their first national contracts, and Nicola Carey remains on the list after earning an upgrade during Australia's recent tour of the West Indies. Alyssa Healy (retired), Tayla Vlaeminck and Tess Flintoff were not renewed from last season's list.

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Upcoming international assignments

Australia's first assignment of the 2026-27 contract period will be the T20 World Cup in England, where they will be desperate to claim the silverware following shock semi-final losses in the past two ICC tournaments. That will be the first of four major T20I tournaments in quick succession, with the inaugural women's T20 Champions Trophy to be staged in Sri Lanka in June 2027, followed by the 2028 LA Olympics and 2028 T20 World Cup in Pakistan.

Cricket Australia contracted women's players 2026-27

Chloe Ainsworth, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Lucy Hamilton, Grace Harris, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham. (ANI)