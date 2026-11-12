Indian pacer Auqib Nabi credits senior batters like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for key advice on handling New Zealand's conditions, focusing on scrambled seam and hitting the deck hard to succeed ahead of the fourth ODI series clash.

Advice From Senior Batters

Ahead of the fourth ODI against New Zealand, Indian pacer Auqib Nabi reflected on the advice received from top-order batters while bowling in nets, saying that they often encourage him to use a scrambled seam or hit the deck hard while bowling in NZ conditions. The fourth ODI of the five-match series against India at home will take place on Friday, with visitors leading a rain-hit series 2-0. The third ODI at Seddon Park, Hamilton, was washed out due to rain.

After a poor ODI debut against West Indies on home soil, during which he was smacked for 84 runs in 8.5 overs at Guwahati, Nabi has made the ball talk in New Zealand. While he was unlucky to go wicketless in the first ODI, he still bowled a quality six-over spell of 0/33. In the second ODI, he took two crucial wickets of Tim Seifert and Will Young in a commendable seven-over spell of 2/31.

Adapting to Kiwi Conditions

Ahead of the match while speaking to the reporters, Auqib recalled the advice from batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill while bowling to them in the nets. Noting that top-level batters can handle the swing, the cream of Indian batters have adviced him to use a scrambled seam or ability to hit the deck hard as his weapon. "It is my first time bowling in New Zealand, where conditions are slightly different. Here, you rely more on seam movement because top-level batters can handle swing. Their feedback was that bowling scramble seam or hitting the deck hard gives you a better chance of taking wickets here," he said.

Despite not being included in the squad for the Test series starting from November 19, Auqib, who made it into India's Test squad after a sensational Ranji Trophy winning campaign for Jammu and Kashmir spanning 60 wickets in 10 matches, will be staying here as a net bowler. Auqib is cherishing this experience as an "enriching" one, as it could help him bowl with the red ball in NZ conditions and the skill set developed here could come in handy in future. "It is very beneficial for all of us because we gain experience on how to bowl with the red ball in these conditions. Being around the national team is always an enriching experience, and there is a lot to learn," he said.

Focus on Discipline

The J&K star also said that bowling in good areas and staying disciplined is the key irrespective of the surface being a bowler-friendly or a batting-friendly one. "Regardless of the pitch, you have to bowl good deliveries, whether it is a helpful wicket or a flat track. Your objective remains bowling in good areas. Even when the wicket offers assistance, you still have to bowl with great discipline, because you can easily concede runs if you are not disciplined," he signed off.

Auqib played a key role in Jammu and Kashmir's maiden Ranji Trophy triumph. The 29-year-old Nabi claimed 60 wickets for his side in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, which helped Jammu and Kashmir win their first-ever domestic title. He recorded these wickets over 10 matches (17 innings) at an average of 12.56, including seven five-wicket hauls, becoming the tournament's top wicket-taker. (ANI)