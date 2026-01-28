Aston Villa’s Premier League title push has taken a hit after midfielder Youri Tielemans was ruled out for up to 10 weeks with an ankle injury, compounding Villa’s midfield crisis with McGinn and Kamara also sidelined.

Aston Villa's Premier League title bid has suffered a major blow after Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans was ruled out for up to 10 weeks with an ankle injury. Tielemans sustained the problem in Villa's 2-0 win over Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The 28-year-old was replaced in the 74th minute following a clash with Newcastle's Lewis Miley.

Tielemans' extended absence adds to Villa's mounting list of injured midfielders, with Boubacar Kamara and John McGinn already sidelined.

McGinn will be out for two months with a knee injury, while Kamara is not expected back this season due to a knee problem.

What Unai Emery Said

"We know about Kamara, McGinn and Tielemans. Kamara is a long time, I think he's not going to play this season. McGinn, more or less, is 6-8 weeks out, and Tielemans is 8-10 weeks out," Villa boss Unai Emery told reporters on Wednesday.

"We need to see how we can manage central midfielders in the matches we are going to play."

Bidding to win the English title for the first time since 1981, third-placed Villa sit just four points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Help is on the horizon for Emery, who revealed Douglas Luiz is close to rejoining the club.

The 27-year-old Brazilian midfielder previously made over 200 appearances for Villa before leaving to join Juventus in 2024.

Luiz spent the first half of the season on loan at Nottingham Forest and is ready to return to Villa Park for the remainder of the campaign.

Asked about his other midfield options, Emery added: "Amadou Onana will be coming back and Barkley will be back in a few days.

"He has been training individually but he's so close to joining us.

"I think Luiz is close to happening."

Emery's injury-hit side are in Europa League group stage action at home to RB Salzburg on Thursday.

Villa have secured their place in the last 16 and are looking to claim top spot in the league phase with victory.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)