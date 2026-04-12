India finished its 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships campaign in Bishkek with 17 medals, including two gold, six silver, and nine bronze. Aman Sehrawat and Mukul Dahiya won silver medals on the final day of the competition in Kyrgyzstan.

India signed off their 2026 Asian Wrestling Championships campaign in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Sunday with two silver and a bronze medal to take their overall medal tally to 17 medals, which also includes two gold medals.

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India finished with a tally of two gold, six silver and nine bronze. The Indian freestyle wrestlers finished with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals while the women bagged one silver and four bronze medals.

Final Day Results

On the final day of competition, India had two wrestlers in gold medal bouts, but neither could find a way past their respective opponents, according to a release.

Aman Sehrawat Bags Silver in 61kg

In the 61kg freestyle final, Aman Sehrawat went down to Kwang Myong Kim of North Korea in a high-scoring final that ended 13-10 in the Koreans' favour. Aman, a Paris Olympics bronze medallist in the 57kg weight category, was playing in a higher weight category in Bishkek.

Mukul Dahiya Secures Silver in 86kg

Later, Mukul Dahiya went down 0-7 against Iran's Kamran G Ghasempour in the men's 86kg freestyle final to take India's silver medal tally to six.

Dinesh Wins Bronze in 125kg

Dinesh then signed off the India campaign with a bronze medal as he registered a dominant 12-1 win over Arslanbek Turdubekov of Kyrgyzstan in the men's 125kg freestyle bout. (ANI)