    Asian Para Games 2023: Shuttler Pramod Bhagat bags gold in men's SL3 category; Nitesh Kumar settles for silver

    Indian para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched a gold medal after defeating compatriot Nitesh Kumar 22-20, 18-21, 21-19 at the Men's SL3 category in the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 9:07 AM IST

    India's gold fest at the Asian Para Games 2023 continued on Friday after para-shuttler Pramod Bhagat clinched India's 21st gold medal at the sporting spectacle in Hangzhou, China. In a thrilling final match in the Men's SL3 category, Bhagat secured the gold by defeating fellow countryman Nitesh Kumar with a closely fought scoreline of 22-20, 18-21, 21-19. Nitesh Kumar's commendable performance earned him the silver medal.

    Earlier today, para athlete Raman Sharma created new Asian and Games record to clinch a gold medal in the men's 1500m T38 event, having completed the final race in 4:20.80 minutes. Archer Sheetal Devi also bagged her second gold medal at the sporting event after beating Singapore's Alim Nur Syahidah by 144-142 in the women's individual compound open event.

    On Thursday, Indian para-athletes created history as the nation registered its highest ever medal tally at the Asian Para Games, topping their 2018 edition's total of 72 medals. In the 2023 edition, India has bagged over 80 medals so far and is going strong in the showpiece event in Hangzhou, China.

    "A monumental achievement at the Asian Para Games, with India bagging an unprecedented 73 medals and still going strong, breaking our previous record of 72 medals from Jakarta 2018 Asian Para Games! This momentous occasion embodies the unyielding determination of our athletes. A roaring ovation for our exceptional para-athletes who have etched their names in history, filling every Indian heart with immense joy. Their commitment, tenacity and unwavering drive to excel are truly inspirational! May this landmark accomplishment serve as a guiding light, inspiring future generations," wrote PM Narendra Modi following this record-breaking feat.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
