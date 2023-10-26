Asian Para Games 2023: Rakesh Kumar, Sheetal Devi strike gold in archery compound open mixed team event

India's Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched a gold medal in the compound open mixed team archery event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday.

India's Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched a gold medal in the compound open mixed team archery event at the ongoing Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Thursday. The duo beat China's Lin and Ai by 151-149 in the match, helping India clinch its 18th gold medal at the Games. This feat marks the first gold medal for India in archery at the ongoing sporting event.

Earlier today, Sidhartha Babu clinched a gold medal in the mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event with a new Games record of 247.7 points. He also secured a berth in the Paris Para Olympics 2024.

Sachin Sarjerao Khiladi also bagged a gold medal for India on Thursday at the Asian Para Games 2023 in men's F-46 shot put. He breached the Games Record mark by registering 16.03m.

At the Asian Para Games, Sachin's best effort of 16.03m in his fourth attempt was enough to take him to the top of the podium. Another Indian athlete, Rohit Kumar, won bronze with a best throw of 14.56m.