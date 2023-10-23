Asian Para Games 2023: Ankur Dhama wins gold in men's 5000m T11 event; WATCH winning moment

India's Ankur Dhama bagged a gold medal in the men's 5000 metres T11 event at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Monday.

India's Ankur Dhama bagged a gold medal in the men's 5000 metres T11 event at the Asian Para Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Monday. The 29-year-old Arjuna awardee secured the podium position after completing the race in 16:37.29 minutes. India's campaign at the Asian Para Games 2023 began its campaign today by adding 12 medals, which includes 5 gold, 5 silver and 2 bronze.

Earlier today, India swept all the three medals in men's club throw F51 event with Pranav Soorma winning the gold. The 29-year-old broke the Asian Para Games record with an effort of 30.01m, while Dharambir (28.76m) and Amit Kumar (26.93m) finished second and third, respectively.

Shooter Avani Lekhara too created history as she bagged gold medal in the women's R2 10m air rifle standing SH1 category with a games record score of 249.6.

Nishad Kumar clinched India's third gold medal of the day in the men's high jump T47 class by clearing a height of 2.02m, while his compatriot Ram Pal secured the bronze with an effort of 1.94m.

In the men's high jump T63 category, three Indian athletes secured the top three positions. However, under the Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) regulations, only the gold and silver medals were awarded.

Shailesh Kumar claimed the gold with a record jump of 1.82m at the Asian Para Games 2023, while Mariyappan Thangavelu secured the silver with a jump of 1.80m. Govindbhai Ramsingbhai Padhiyar, who jumped 1.78m, did not qualify for a bronze medal according to APC rules.