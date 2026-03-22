The Asian Legends League officially unveiled its trophy in Rudrapur ahead of its second season, which begins on June 2. Cricketers Thisara Perera and Rishi Dhawan were present and expressed excitement for the upcoming tournament.

The Asian Legends League on Sunday unveiled its official trophy in Rudrapur, setting the stage for the much-anticipated season featuring some of the biggest names in international cricket. According to a press release from the tournament, the second season of the Asian Legends League will begin on June 2. The ceremony was attended by prominent cricketers, including Thisara Perera, Asghar Afghan, Rishi Dhawan, and Angelo Perera, along with several other notable players, adding star power to the occasion.

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Player Reactions and Expectations

Speaking at the event, Thisara Perera reflected on his experience and excitement for the tournament. "We had a really nice season previously, and it was a great experience being part of such a competitive and well-organised league. I am truly excited for the upcoming season as well. The level of cricket, the camaraderie among players, and the passion from fans make this league special. We are looking forward to delivering even better performances this time," he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Rishi Dhawan highlighted the importance of fan support and expressed confidence in his team. "The fans have always supported us tremendously, especially the Indian side, and that energy makes a big difference on the field. Hopefully, we will continue to receive the same kind of love and encouragement this season as well. We will give our best to make them proud and aim to lift the trophy," he said.

League Director's Vision

League Director Neeraj Kukreja also shared his vision for the tournament, stating, "The Asian Legends League is built on the idea of bringing together experienced and celebrated cricketers from across Asia onto one platform. The response from players and fans has been extremely encouraging. With the unveiling of the trophy, we take a major step forward, and we are committed to delivering a league that maintains high standards of professionalism, competitiveness, and entertainment."

Tournament Format and Teams

The Asian Legends League will feature six teams, Indian Royals, Sri Lankan Lions, Afghanistan Pathans, Asian Stars, Pakistan Panthers, and Bangladesh Tigers, representing a diverse mix of cricketing talent from across the continent.

The Asian Legends League will be played in June 2026. (ANI)