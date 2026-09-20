The Indian women's table tennis team staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Singapore 3-2 in their Asian Games 2026 opener. After trailing 1-2, Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade won their crucial matches to secure the victory for India.

Indian women's table tennis started off their Asian Games 2026 campaign with a sensational come-from-behind win over Singapore in their Group F match on Sunday. India was trailing 1-2 at one point, just one match away from a loss. However, Sreeja Akula and Yashaswini Ghorpade fought it out to win the tie for India.

Thrilling Comeback Against Singapore

Starting off the clash against Singapore in Group F, Yashaswini Ghorpade got off to a winning start, securing a 3-1 win over Jian Zeng, 11-7, 11-3, 8-11, 11-9, as per ESPN.

In the second match of the tie, Sreeja Akula was up against Loy Ming. By the time the third game between the two concluded, Ming had taken a 2-1 lead, winning the third game 11-9. Sreeja won the fourth game 11-4, taking the match to a decider. Singapore managed to level the scoreline 1-1, as Sreeja lost to Loy 8-11, 11-4, 9-11, 11-4, 6-11 (2-3).

Next up, it was Diya Chitale in action for India against Tan Zhao, who made light work of the Indian, beating her 3-1 (7-11, 4-11, 11-7, 5-11). Singapore were in the driver's seat with a 2-1 lead.

Sreeja Akula returned to action against Zeng Jian in a must-win match, losing the opening game 6-11, but winning the next two 11-3, 11-7. She finished the match with a 3-1 win (6-11, 11-3, 11-7, 11-4) to level the scorelines 2-2.

Yashaswini Ghorpade was to take on Loy Ming in an all-important decider clash in the tie. She came in clutch, defeating Ming 5-11, 11-8, 12-10, 4-11, 11-9 (3-2) to seal the tie for India, taking the scoreline to 3-2.

India has won three bronze medals in Asian Games history in table tennis, with the women's team still keeping their chances for a historic gold alive.

Indian table tennis team at Asian Games 2026

-Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (men's doubles, men's team) -Payas Jain (men's team, mixed doubles) -Manush Shah (men's singles, men's doubles, men's team) -Manav Thakkar (men's singles, men's doubles, men's team) -Harmeet Desai (men's doubles, men's team, mixed doubles) -Sreeja Akula (women's singles, women's doubles, women's team) -Diya Chitale (women's doubles, women's team, mixed doubles) -Syndrela Das (women's doubles, women's team) -Yashaswini Ghorpade (women's singles, women's team, mixed doubles) -Sutirtha Mukherjee (women's team). (ANI)