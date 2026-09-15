Indian men's and women's kabaddi teams departed for the Asian Games 2026 in Japan, aiming to defend their gold medals. Head coach Balwan Singh highlighted the team's complete preparation but cautioned against underestimating any opposition.

'Never Underestimate Opponents': Coach Balwan Singh

The Indian men’s kabaddi team head coach Balwan Singh stressed that the team is heading into the Asian Games 2026 with complete preparations but also highlighted the need not to underestimate any opposition. The Indian men’s and women’s kabaddi teams, on Tuesday, departed for the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, with both sides aiming to bring home gold medals. The Games will run from September 19 to October 4.Speaking to ANI, Balwan Singh said the Indian men’s team is fully prepared for the Asian Games in Japan after completing training camps in Bengaluru and Ballari. He also stressed that every opponent is strong and that consistent practice and preparation will be key to success.

"We are heading to Japan for the Asian Games. Our preparations are complete. We began with camps in India—three in Bengaluru and one at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Ballari—followed by the final camp. There are 10 teams in total. If we win all six matches, we will secure the gold medal," he said.

“We should never underestimate our opponents. Every team is strong. If we practice well, we are the strongest. It all comes down to practice; nobody is inherently strong,” he added.

Men's Captain Aims to Repeat Gold Medal Win

The Indian men's team captain Sunil Malik said winning gold at the Asian Games remains his primary goal. After securing gold in the previous edition, he is determined to repeat the achievement for India. He also noted that competition is becoming tougher as the sport gains popularity and more countries improve their standards.

"For any player, winning a gold medal at the Asian Games is a major goal. That is exactly what I am aiming for. I competed in the previous Asian Games and won gold there as well; the mindset and the goal remain the same this time—to win gold for India again. The competition is intensifying. This is partly due to India's influence—competition is growing across various nations. It is actually beneficial for the sport that different countries are playing, and the level of competition is rising," he said.

Women's Team Identifies Key Challengers

Meanwhile, the women’s team captain Pushpa Rana said the team is well-prepared for the competition. She identified Chinese Taipei and Iran as their toughest rivals, while highlighting the growing global popularity of Kabaddi and the valuable role of international exposure in developing the sport.

"Our preparation has been excellent... While all the competing teams are good, the ones that have challenged us over the last 2–3 years are Chinese Taipei and Iran... Players and coaches from abroad participate in the men's league; when they return home, they take that knowledge back and develop the sport there. We are thrilled to see Kabaddi growing like this and that players are getting such a great platform," she said.

India’s men’s and women’s kabaddi teams will begin their Asian Games 2026 campaigns in Japan on September 21, aiming to defend their gold medals from the 2022 Hangzhou Games. (ANI)