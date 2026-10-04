Indian squash player Anahat Singh called her historic Asian Games 2026 silver medal an 'amazing' achievement. She also helped the women's team win a bronze. Abhay Singh also secured a silver in men's singles and a bronze in the team event.

Indian squash player Anahat Singh described her historic Asian Games 2026 silver medal as an “amazing” achievement, saying she was happy to stand on the podium after making her debut in the singles event. Anahat returned home with a historic silver medal from the Asian Games 2026, becoming the first Indian woman to win a singles squash silver at the continental event, while also helping the women's team secure a bronze medal in Aichi-Nagoya.

An eight-member Indian squash contingent returned from the Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya with a five-medal haul, comprising two silver and three bronze medals.

'Wanted to push for gold': Anahat Singh

Speaking to ANI after her return to India, Anahat said she was delighted to create history and earn a place on the podium in her first Asian Games singles appearance, while admitting she had hoped to go one step further and win gold. "It was my first time playing the singles event, so getting to win a medal and also getting a silver was amazing. Of course, with the Olympic criteria of getting the gold, I wanted to push a bit further and possibly go into getting gold, but it doesn't always go your way. But I'm happy I was able to put on a good performance and take this with me so I can get a gold next time," she said.

Anahat lost 0-3 to Malaysia's Sivasangari Subramaniam in the women's singles final. She also played a key role in India's women's team campaign, which ended with a bronze medal after a 2-1 semifinal defeat to Hong Kong.

'Disappointed not to have a gold medal': Abhay Singh

Abhay Singh, who also returned home after a two-medal campaign, won silver in the men's singles event and helped India secure a bronze in the men's team competition. Abhay lost 0-3 to Malaysia's Ng Eain Yow in the men's singles final, missing out on the gold medal and the Olympic qualification spot reserved for the singles champion. Squash is set to make its Olympic debut at the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Speaking to ANI, Abhay said he was happy to contribute to India's medal tally but remained disappointed at missing out on the gold. "I am happy to add to the medal tally. Personally, I am quite disappointed that I don't have a gold medal this time, but you know there is always a next one. I think it was just a mixture of not my best day and my opponent being very good, so all credit to him. I think it was a great team; unfortunately, we couldn't show the depth that our team has. The effort is to qualify for the Olympics first and then work towards a medal," he said.

(ANI)