Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma, Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy cruise into finals

    India's canoeing athlete Niraj Verma and the dynamic duo of Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy have secured coveted spots in the finals of their respective events.

    Asian Games 2023: Indian Canoeing stars Niraj Verma and team Binita-Geetha cruise into finals osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Sep 30, 2023, 5:12 PM IST

    At the Asian Games in Hangzhou, India's canoeing athlete Niraj Verma and the team of Binita Chanu and Geetha Parvathy have secured their spots in the finals of two different events. Niraj Verma delivered an impressive performance in the men's 1000 m singles canoeing semifinal, clocking a time of 4:31.626 minutes to secure his place in the final. Meanwhile, in the women's 500 m kayak double event semifinal, Binita and Geetha displayed their prowess by finishing second with a time of 2:07.036 minutes, ensuring their spot among the top three teams advancing to the final.

    The finals for these events are scheduled for October 2. Canoeing events at the Asian Games are taking place from September 30 to October 7, with sprint events occurring from September 30 to October 3 and slalom races scheduled from October 5 to October 7. India is represented by 17 athletes in canoeing events at the 19th Asian Games, with four participating in slalom events and 13 in sprint events.

    Last Updated Sep 30, 2023, 5:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    golf Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok nears historic Gold as Indian women's Golf team takes significant lead osf

    Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok nears historic Gold as Indian women's Golf team takes significant lead

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal osf

    Asian Games 2023: India beat Pakistan in men's team squash final to win historic gold medal

    'Davangere express' famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10? vkp

    ‘Davangere express’ famed Cricketer Vinay Kumar to enter Kannada Bigg Boss-10?

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place osf

    Asian Games 2023: Mirabai Chanu's journey ends in heartbreak; Finishes on the 4th place

    cricket Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad osf

    Trent Bridge's pavilion end renamed to honour England's Stuart Broad

    Recent Stories

    5 things to avoid first thing in the morning RKK

    5 things to avoid first thing in the morning

    No boarding school Its German President seat German Envoy to India points error in an ad avv

    'No boarding school! It's German President's seat': German Envoy to India points error in an ad

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5 rkn

    L2E-Empuraan: Makers drop launch video of Mohanlal starrer; to go on floors on Oct 5

    RBI extends date to deposit or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes till October 07 2023 gcw

    RBI extends deadline to deposit Rs 2000 banknotes till October 07, 2023

    Oats to Nuts-5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack RKK

    Oats to Nuts-5 food items to reduce chances of heart attack

    Recent Videos

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon