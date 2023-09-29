Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asian Games 2023: Dominant India beat Malaysia 6-0 in women's hockey pool stage

    A dominant India defeated Malaysia 6-0 to register their second consecutive win in the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, on Friday.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 6:17 PM IST

    India continued their dominant run in the women's hockey competition at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, securing their second consecutive win with a resounding 6-0 victory over Malaysia on Friday. The Indian team carried the momentum from their opening match against Singapore and wasted no time, scoring four goals in the first quarter of the Pool A clash.

    Monika opened the scoring for India in the 7th minute, followed by vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka's goal in the 8th minute, converting their first penalty corner.

    Navneet Kaur added to India's lead in the 11th minute with some brilliant stickwork. Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke extended the lead to 4-0 in the 15th minute, capitalizing on a penalty corner opportunity.

    Sangita Kumari found the back of the net in the 24th minute to further strengthen India's position, making it 5-0 at halftime.

    Malaysia regrouped in the second half, showing better defense and seeking attacking opportunities, but India maintained control.

    In the 50th minute, Lalremsiami scored India's sixth goal from open play. Although India secured more penalty corners in the remaining minutes, they couldn't add to their tally.

    India's next challenge will be against Korea in their upcoming pool match on Sunday, as they aim to continue their winning streak in the tournament.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 6:17 PM IST
