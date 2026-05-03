India's U-17 girls' boxers dominated Day 1 of the Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent, securing five victories. Rakhi, Ovi, Mamta, Lakshmi, and Navya all won, while Neela Narendra Kumar also clinched a victory in the boys' category.
India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Rakhi (48kg) led the charge with a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the very first round.
Continuing the strong momentum, Ovi (50kg) secured a unanimous 5-0 victory over Iran, while Mamta (52kg) outclassed her Thai opponent with another clinical 5-0 win. Lakshmi (54kg) added to India's winning streak with a dominant 5-0 decision against Korea, showcasing complete control throughout the bout. Navya (57kg) capped off a stellar day for the Indian contingent, sealing victory with an RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam.
Boys' Category Results
In the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0-5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov
With a strong showing from the girls and a positive start in the boys' section, India will look to build on this momentum as the tournament progresses, with several more bouts lined up in the coming days.(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)