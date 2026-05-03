India's U-17 girls' boxers dominated Day 1 of the Asian Boxing Championships in Tashkent, securing five victories. Rakhi, Ovi, Mamta, Lakshmi, and Navya all won, while Neela Narendra Kumar also clinched a victory in the boys' category.

India's U-17 girls' boxers delivered a dominant start to their campaign at the Asian Boxing U-17 Championships 2026, registering five impressive victories on Day 1 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Rakhi (48kg) led the charge with a commanding performance, defeating her Sri Lankan opponent via RSC in the very first round.

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Continuing the strong momentum, Ovi (50kg) secured a unanimous 5-0 victory over Iran, while Mamta (52kg) outclassed her Thai opponent with another clinical 5-0 win. Lakshmi (54kg) added to India's winning streak with a dominant 5-0 decision against Korea, showcasing complete control throughout the bout. Navya (57kg) capped off a stellar day for the Indian contingent, sealing victory with an RSC in Round 1 against Vietnam.

Boys' Category Results

In the boys' category, Neela Narendra Kumar (46kg) impressed with a powerful showing, clinching a first-round RSC victory over Saudi Arabia's Khalid Alhossah. Meanwhile, Daksh Pawar (48kg) faced a tough challenge and went down 0-5 against Tajikistan's Firuzjon Boymatov

With a strong showing from the girls and a positive start in the boys' section, India will look to build on this momentum as the tournament progresses, with several more bouts lined up in the coming days.