India's Asia Cup victory boosts its players in the ICC Women's T20I Rankings. Sree Charani leads the bowlers, becoming the first Indian to cross 800 points. Deepti Sharma is second, and Shafali Verma rises to sixth among batters.

India's victorious Asia Cup triumph in Dubai has seen a host of their players make eye-catching improvements up the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings. India cruised to a 72-run victory over Sri Lanka in the final of the eight-team tournament to claim an unprecedented eighth Asia Cup title, and it was the likes of white-ball stars Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma and Sree Charani that led the way, as per the ICC website.

Indian stars shine in latest rankings update

Charani picked up four wickets in that title decider at Dubai International Cricket Stadium to finish with 12 scalps for the tournament, and the left-armer has broken new ground on the latest rankings update as she moves further clear at the top of the rankings for T20I bowlers and becomes the first Indian bowler to surpass the 800-point barrier. Only Australia fast bowler Megan Schutt (806) can lay claim to having reached a higher rating than Charani's 802 points on the rankings for T20I bowlers, with the India spinner now joining an elite group that includes England tweaker Sophie Ecclestone (802) as the only female players to reach the magical 800-point mark.

And it is teammate Deepti Sharma who is now Charani's closest rival in the rankings, with the star all-rounder rising four places to move to second on the list for T20I bowlers following her 14 wickets at the Asia Cup that included a spell of 3/19 in the final. There is further joy for India on the rankings for T20I batters, with Shafali rising one spot to move to sixth on this star-studded list following her tournament best 236 runs at an average of 47.20. It also helped the right-hander make gains of five spots on the list for T20I all-rounders as she jumps to 15th.

Other notable improvements from Asia Cup

It is still Australian duo Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll that hold sway at the top of the rankings for T20I batters, with Nigar Sultana (up one place to equal 20th), Imesha Dulani (up two spots to equal 20th), Sharmin Akhter Supta (up three rungs to equal 40th) and Shawaal Zulfiqar (up four slots to 45th) among the other players to make ground following some good performances at the Asia Cup.

And there are gains for a host of Bangladesh players in the latest rankings for T20I bowlers, with Marufa Akter (up three rungs to equal 15th), Rabeya Khan (up three slots to 18th), Sultana Khatun (up five places to 32nd) and Fahima Khatun (up six spots to 49th) all making progress on the back of some good efforts at the Asia Cup. (ANI)