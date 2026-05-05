Ravichandran Ashwin humorously recalls Yuzvendra Chahal's claims of being a great batsman, including a supposed U19 century, and his persistent requests to open the batting for Rajasthan Royals, much to Ashwin's amusement and concern.

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin recalled a hilarious anecdote of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claiming to have scored a century in his U19 days and how he would often request to open the innings when they both played for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ashwin was speaking on JioHotstar's 'Champions Waali Commentary'. Ashwin and Chahal, two of IPL's most decorated bowlers, shared the dressing room as a part of the RR squad from 2022 to 2024.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Ashwin on Chahal's Batting Boasts

Speaking on the show, JioStar expert Ashwin recalled listening to Chahal boasting about his batting prowess, but hilariously questioned if he even possesses the power in his arms to clear the boundary. "Chahal once told me that he used to bat during his U19 days and even claimed to have scored a hundred back then. He said that in a high-pressure situation, if the team needs someone to step up, they should send him in. But honestly, my question is simple, "Where is Chahal going to find the power to clear the boundary?" he said.

'He Wanted to Go Out to Bat Instead'

Ashwin recalled that during their playing days with RR, Chahal would ask the management to have him open the batting and how, at one point, he had told Ashwin, who batted up the order for the Royals often, that he wanted to bat, leaving the all-rounder concerned about the spinner's safety against high space. "We spent three seasons together at the Rajasthan Royals. I have noticed that wherever he goes, he keeps asking to open the batting. I remember padding up because RR used to send me up the order. But Chahal would walk up and tell me to take the pads off because he wanted to go out to bat instead. If he goes out to face the new ball against Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, who is going to bowl for us? More importantly, he might end up hurting himself against that kind of pace," he signed off.

Interestingly, Chahal has not scored even 1,000 runs across all formats in professional cricket and his highest score remains 48 in first-class cricket.

Chahal is the highest wicket-taker in IPL history, with 228 wickets in 183 matches at an average of 23.18 and an economy rate of 8.03, with best figures of 5/40. In 152 appearances for Team India across both limited-overs formats combined, Chahal has taken 217 wickets. (ANI)