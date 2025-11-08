England seamer Mark Wood is eager to return for the Ashes after a six-month injury layoff. Following knee surgery, he is gradually increasing his intensity, feeling excited to bowl again, and aims to be fresh for the first Test in Perth.

Ahead of the opening fixture of the Ashes, England seamer Mark Wood is chomping at the bit to get back on the pitch, feeling the excitement of bowling again after a tedious six months of rehab following knee surgery. The 35-year-old player has not featured in competitive cricket since the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year due to a knee injury. The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season is scheduled to begin on November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Gearing Up for the First Game

"It was rapid. I'm not sure my back is looking forward to it, but my bowling is definitely looking forward to it. I wouldn't say I'm at 100%. I think it's very hard to train 100% all of the time. I've been off my full run-up and stuff, and I've been trying to just up the intensity as I go along. I'm sure in the practice game coming up, I can try and up it a little bit more again and gradually get ready for that first game," Mark Wood said as per ESPNcricinfo. Wood was the highest wicket-taker for the Three Lions in the national side's 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 Ashes series.

Feeling Fresh for Opening Test

Wood felt pleased with the team's two-to three-week build-up to the first Test, feeling it strikes the right balance for him. He wants to be fresh and ready for the opening game, having done enough preparation without overdoing it. Wood expressed excitement to be bowling again, having found the initial solo bowling sessions dull, and is now relishing the prospect of bowling in front of batters.

"We're going to have been here, what, two or three weeks as a group. That's a good enough build-up to that first game in my eyes. I suppose everybody's different, and some people might want more, but for myself, I want to feel fresh going in that first game, having done a little bit, but not too much. I want to be mint for that game, and as fresh as possible. We've got a good depth of bowlers, and if one misses out, he'll be prepared for the next game," Wood added.

Excitement of Bowling Again

"It was boring to start with, bowling by myself, but to now bowl in front of the batters, it's exciting," Wood said.

"It's now feeling like the start of the tour, and I'm feeling that excitement building to the first game," he added.

A Winding Road to Recovery

Wood, recalling the ups and downs of his return to action from knee ligament surgery, said, "It was never just a straight trajectory. There were some bits where I wasn't doing as well, and then I had to build it up again. So finally, it's nice to be outside in some nice weather, and ramping it up."

Crucial Series for England

The Ashes series in Australia will be an extremely crucial one for England. For England, this will be their chance to win the first away Ashes series since 2011 and their first overall since 2015.

England's Ashes Squad

England squad for The Ashes series against Australia: Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood. (ANI)