Legendary singer Asha Bhosle has passed away in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure. ICC Chairman Jay Shah mourned her death, calling her a 'true icon'. The singer will be cremated with full state honours at Shivaji Park on Monday.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah expressed his grief at the demise of legendary Indian singer Asha Bhosle on Sunday. Asha Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, where she had been admitted due to extreme exhaustion and a chest infection. She will be cremated with full state honours on Monday.

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Jay Shah pays tribute

Taking to X, Jay wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle Ji. A voice that defined generations, a legacy that will live forever. India has lost a true icon. Om Shanti"

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary singer Asha Bhosle Ji. A voice that defined generations, a legacy that will live forever. India has lost a true icon. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Rx8fCRobX9 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) April 12, 2026

Funeral Details Confirmed

Bhosle passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai due to multi-organ failure, as confirmed by Dr Pratit Samdani. Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of her last rites. The public will be able to pay their respects at her residence, Casa Grande in Lower Parel, at 11 am on April 13, with the final rites scheduled at Shivaji Park later in the day. (ANI)