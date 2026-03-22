Arsenal face Manchester City in a Wembley final that could reshape their season. For Mikel Arteta, victory would mark a defining step, while Guardiola’s fading dominance adds weight to this high-stakes showdown.

Mikel Arteta knows the significance of Sunday’s Wembley showdown against Manchester City. For Arsenal, it is a chance to ignite a trophy-winning era, while Pep Guardiola’s years of dominance appear to be fading. The Carabao Cup final carries weight beyond silverware, with both managers aware of its wider implications.

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Eight years ago, Arteta sat beside Guardiola in the Wembley dugout as his assistant. City beat Arsenal 3-0 in the 2018 final, Guardiola’s first trophy in England. That victory heralded an era of dominance, with 17 more trophies following. For Arsenal, it marked the end of Arsène Wenger’s reign. Now, the roles are reversed. Arteta leads Arsenal into a final that could define their season, while speculation grows that Guardiola may leave City at the end of the campaign.

Arsenal lead City by nine points in the Premier League, though they have played a game more. A win at Wembley would strengthen their psychological edge ahead of a crucial trip to the Etihad. Arteta has urged his players to seize the moment, knowing that beating City here could fuel belief across competitions.

Arsenal’s trophy drought and selection dilemmas

It has been six years since Arsenal last lifted a trophy, and nine years since they did so with fans present. Arteta has hammered home the importance of ending that drought. Victory would spark talk of a quadruple, with Arsenal still alive in the Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League. Lose, and Arteta’s wait to graduate from apprentice to master continues.

Selection decisions loom large. The biggest call is whether to persist with cup goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga or turn to David Raya. Kepa’s history in Carabao Cup finals is infamous: refusing substitution in 2019, then missing the decisive penalty in 2022. Arteta confirmed a decision has been made but refused to reveal it. Guardiola, by contrast, confirmed James Trafford will start for City.

Arsenal’s momentum is strong. Max Dowman’s heroics against Everton lifted spirits, followed by a convincing win over Bayer Leverkusen. Eberechi Eze, central to that performance, relishes Wembley, having scored there last year to fire Crystal Palace past City in the FA Cup. His form peaks in spring, and Arsenal hope he can deliver again.

For City, the desperation is less intense. After years of success, the Carabao Cup is not essential. Yet defeat would underline their fading aura. Arsenal are unbeaten in six against City, though context matters: three draws, one early-season win, and a 5-1 victory when Liverpool were their main rivals. Not since the FA Cup semi-final in 2020 have Arsenal beaten City in a decisive clash.

The fixture list adds strain. Arsenal face relentless demands, with FA Cup and Champions League quarter-finals looming. City, eliminated by Real Madrid, now have free midweeks to reset. Declan Rice admitted exhaustion after a 72-hour turnaround, but the prize at Wembley is tangible.

Arteta insists his players must attack the trophy. “When it comes to the moment to take it and bring it home, that’s when you need to step up and make a difference,” he said. For Arsenal, victory would cement belief that they are now the better side. For Guardiola, it is simply about being good enough on the day.

History is there to be made. Whatever the result, the conclusions will weigh heavier on Arsenal than City. This final is about more than a cup; it is about proving that Guardiola’s dominance has faded and Arteta’s era is ready to begin.