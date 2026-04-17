Arjun Singh and Dhiren Patel secured gold medals for India at the US Open Pickleball 2026. Singh won the Men's Singles 5.0, while Patel triumphed in the 40+ Pro Men's Singles, bringing India's total gold medal tally to three.

Arjun Singh added another gold to his kitty, winning the Men's Singles 5.0 at the US Open, beating Ashton Patterson in straight sets 13-11, 11-6.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Seasoned stalwart Dhiren Patel added another US Open gold medal to his tally, adding to India's total in the 40+ Pro Men's Singles category, according to a release by the Indian Pickleball Association (IPA). This brings India's total medal tally to 3 gold medals at the US Open 2026 held in Naples, Florida.

Dhiren Patel on His Victory

Dhiren Patel expressed his happiness after a hard-fought win, saying it was one of his toughest matches but he managed to execute his plans successfully. "Extremely happy with the win, one of the tougher matches so far but I was able to execute my plans and bring home the gold. Winning this category more than once is very special and I want to thank all the people who constantly support me behind the scenes. I also want to thank the Indian Pickleball Association for their efforts and constantly raising the bar for pickleball in India. Lastly, congratulations to Arjun and Aditya for their win as well in the singles and doubles," said Dhiren Patel.

A Hard-Fought Final

Dhiren Patel was stretched to the absolute limit by Juan Arraya in the finals, with the gold medal decided by the barest of margins. Dhiren won 11-9, 3-11,11-9 to finally take home the coveted 40+ Pro Men's Singles championship. Having won the US Open before in the same category, Dhiren's experience was the key factor in getting him across the line in the closely contested final.

Indian Pickleball Association's Vision

Suryaveer Singh Bhullar, President of the Indian Pickleball Association, said the recent success further strengthens their belief that India will become a global powerhouse in pickleball and dominate future rankings. "Adding to the tally only reinforces what we at Indian Pickleball Association believe to be true which is that India is a powerhouse and will dominate global rankings in the future. Congratulations to Dhiren and Arjun for winning the singles and to Aditya for the doubles. A special mention to Dhiren Patel, who has coached the team along with playing his own category. This is only the start and Indian Pickleball Association remains committed to stamping India's authority on the global scale," said Suryaveer Singh Bhullar.

Backed by the Indian Pickleball Association, the Indian contingent earlier received an unprecedented direct entry into the US Open because of the successful partnership between the national federation and the US Open. This marks a huge step forward for the Indian Pickleball Association on a global scale, as the players are cementing their position as contenders for big events. (ANI)