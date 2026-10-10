PV Sindhu's campaign at the Arctic Open 2026 ended after a quarterfinal loss to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon. The defeat, along with a loss in men's doubles, concluded India's challenge at the BWF Super 500 tournament in Vantaa, Finland.

PV Sindhu Exits Arctic Open

Two-time Olympic medallist and India's ace shuttler PV Sindhu bowed out of the Arctic Open 2026 after suffering a three-game defeat to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in the women’s singles quarterfinals on Friday, as India’s campaign at the BWF Super 500 tournament came to an end.

The sixth-seeded Indian went down 21-11, 19-21, 21-18 against the top-seeded Intanon, the former world champion, in a contest that lasted three games, according to Olympics.com. The defeat marked Sindhu’s sixth consecutive loss to Intanon, who now leads their head-to-head record 10-4.

Match Details

Sindhu struggled to find her rhythm early in the opening game as Intanon established a 5-1 lead. The Indian fought back to reduce the deficit to 11-8 at the interval, but the Thai shuttler regained control after the break, winning 10 of the next 13 points to take the game. The Indian responded strongly in the second game, holding the advantage at the interval before moving ahead 17-14. Intanon fought back with a five-point run to take the lead, but Sindhu recovered to win four consecutive points and force a decider. The final game remained closely contested, with the players level at 17-17. Intanon then won three successive points to earn match point and converted her second opportunity to seal the victory.

India's Campaign Concludes

India’s challenge in the tournament ended later in the day when Krishna Prasad Garaga and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy lost their men’s doubles quarter-final against Denmark’s Christian Faust Kjær and Rasmus Kjær. The Indian pair went down 21-13, 21-14 to the Danish combination, bringing their run in Vantaa to a close. Indian shuttlers will next compete at the Denmark Open 2026, which begins on Tuesday.