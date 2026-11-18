Former captain Anjum Chopra defends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma following a tough ODI series in New Zealand, labeling them jewels of Indian cricket and emphasizing their world-class status despite their recent poor performance.

Anjum Chopra Backs Indian Cricket Duo Despite Poor New Zealand Tour

Former Indian captain Anjum Chopra backed Men in Blue's ODI stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli following a poor outing in the ODI tour to New Zealand, saying that they have nothing to prove to anyone and are "jewels of India". During the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, both Rohit and Virat failed to fire. In four innings, Rohit could manage just 30 runs, including two ducks and a best score of 23. Virat managed just 86 runs in four innings, while he also managed the only fifty-plus score by an Indian throughout the entire series, a knock of 74 at Auckland in a winning cause.

Speaking to ANI, Anjum said that if fans felt bad about their outings, Rohit and Virat must be feeling much worse. She also added that the duo has so much experience that nobody really needs to comment on them. "Both of them have played so much cricket that I don't think anybody needs to comment on them and their performance. If we feel bad that runs didn't come consistently from their bat in every match, then they must be feeling 3x, 4x worse about it, because they have obviously trained hard for where they have reached today. Both of them, I think again, they are jewels of India," he said.

She also said that for these two, "each outing counts" and they do not have to prove anything to anyone, given how much of a champion cricketers they are. "So for them, every outing counts; for us as fans watching them succeed, every outing counts. So I am sure when they go back and train more and work out, you know, one can only hope and, you know, wait for that day when both of them come back, and according to themselves, whatever their best performance is, they are able to give it. Because they have nothing to prove to anybody. They are already world-class players, so, you know, they are already champions—they are already champion cricketers," she signed off.

Virat still remains a strong ODI force, having smashed 638 runs in 14 matches and 13 innings this year at an average of 53.16, with two centuries and four fifties, including a best score of 139* and a strike rate of 118.60. Rohit has also scored 634 runs in 17 matches and 16 innings at an average of 39.62, with a strike rate of over 101, with two centuries and fifties each, with a best score of 138. The duo will be seen in action during a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at home from December 13 onwards.

Speaking on India's first Test against New Zealand of the two-match series at Wellington, Anjum said that the Indian skipper Shubman Gill will relish the Test challenge, having lifted the U19 World Cup 2018 as a vice-captain and being declared as the 'Player of the Tournament' with 372 runs in five innings, including a century and three fifties. "For Test matches, I am sure everybody has been preparing—they missed the last ODI too, KL (Rahul), Shubman, and everyone else—so one is only hoping that the preparation is good. And actually, all the players know themselves how good their own preparation has been. Nobody starts preparation three days before. They know that if they are going to play in New Zealand, or wherever they are going to play, all cricketers start their individual preparation well in advance. So now it is a matter of the outing. I do feel that Shubman will enjoy this challenge because in 2018 he won the Under-19 World Cup in New Zealand itself as a vice-captain and became Player of the Series. After that too, he has visited New Zealand twice, so I am sure he is relishing that challenge," she signed off.