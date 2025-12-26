Anil Kumble predicts Venkatesh Iyer will not be in RCB's starting XI for IPL 2024, as the franchise would want to stick with its winning team. Sanjay Bangar concurs, citing RCB's settled team but noting their need for left-handers.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble feels that all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will not be in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) playing eleven at the start, as the defending champions would not like to "create a doubt" in a winning team. After a hot-and-cold season with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year at a price of 23.75 crore rupees, RCB got the Madhya Pradesh all-rounder for Rs seven crores in the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini auction held ahead of next year's season.

'You do not want to create doubt in a winning team'

Speaking on 'TATA IPL Auction Review', JioStar expert Kumble said on Venkatesh, while also expanding on the team's decision to stick with its key spinners, "Venkatesh Iyer will not be in the playing eleven at the start. You do not want to create doubt in a winning team. That is probably why they did not go after a Ravi Bishnoi, so that Suyash Sharma does not feel threatened by a senior India spinner. They have done well to keep the core the same, back their players, and just have a few backups in case something goes wrong."

Sanjay Bangar's Take

Also, former Indian all-rounder and JioStar expert Sanjay Bangar said that the all-rounder had "a lot of eyes on him since last season". "He has been consistent, and you can see his confidence. Dinesh Karthik, the batting coach, and Malolan Rangarajan, who scouts talent for RCB, have a good option in him. Will he be in the playing eleven right away? There is some doubt, as this is a settled team. They wanted left-handers and got them. They can adjust Venkatesh in the eleven, like they did with Krunal Pandya last season. Krunal played well, so the lack of a top spinner was not felt. Suyash Sharma had a good season," he added.

Auction Bidding and Past Performance

Iyer went under the hammer for a base price of Rs 2 crore. Lucknow Super Giants raise the paddle for the first time. Gujarat Titans also join the race after a brief pause. The bidding war began when Iyer's former team, Kolkata Knight Riders, entered the race.RCB and KKR continued to pursue him; however, RCB signed the MP all-rounder.

Iyer has 1,468 runs at an average of 29.12, with a strike rate of over 137, a century and 12 fifties in 56 innings in IPL. Last year, KKR bought him back for Rs 23.75 crores, but he had a poor season, with just 142 runs in seven innings at an average above 20, a strike rate of almost 140, and just one fifty.

RCB's Other Buys

The defending champions further strengthened their squad depth with the signing of left-arm pacer and lower-order batter Mangesh Yadav for Rs 5.2 crore, making him the fourth-highest uncapped Indian acquisition of the day.

The franchise also added the hard-hitting English wicketkeeper-batter Jordan Cox. RCB further invested in youth by securing 18-year-old Satvik Deswal for Rs 30 Lakh, U19 talents Vihaan Malhotra and Kanishk Chauhan at the base price, and New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy, who was signed for Rs 2 crore. (ANI)