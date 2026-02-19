Indian men's hockey forward Angad Bir Singh returns to the 24-member squad for the FIH Pro League in Hobart. This marks his first overseas tour and his comeback to the senior team after nearly a year, and he is eager to prove himself.

Indian men's hockey forward Angad Bir Singh has been named in the 24-member Indian squad for the Hobart leg of the FIH Pro League 2025-26, marking his return to international action after nearly a year as he didn't play for the senior team since making his international debut against Ireland during the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season in Bhubaneswar. The upcoming matches will also serve as Angad's first overseas assignment with the India Men's Hockey team, as the 23-year-old attacker looks to make a strong impact following months of consistent training and preparation, according to a release.

Calling the opportunity special, the young forward expressed excitement about representing India again on the global stage. "I am very excited for this opportunity because I have been training for a long time and waiting for my chance. When the opportunity finally came, it made me very happy. Now I just want to prove myself and play well for India."

Reflecting on wearing the national jersey again, he described the comeback as an emotional moment. "Coming back to the national team after a year is a completely different feeling. Going straight into an international assignment makes it even more special and motivating."

Focused preparation for tough challenge

Focused preparation for tough challenge, India will face strong opponents including Australia and Spain during the Hobart leg, and Angad believes the team's preparations have been tailored specifically for the challenge ahead. "Our preparation has been very good since the national camp in India. Training sessions have been designed keeping Australia and Spain in mind because they play a strong man-to-man style. The intensity has been high, and we are focusing a lot on fitness and match readiness," he explained.

Despite a difficult outing for the Indian team in the recent leg of the FIH Pro League in Rourkela, Angad emphasised that the squad is maintaining a positive mindset. "Everyone has tough phases, but our focus is to stay positive and maintain our standards. Our target is to win all four matches here. We are concentrating on our performance rather than past results," he added.

Angad also highlighted that adapting to conditions in Australia has been relatively smooth due to familiar weather conditions. "The weather here is very comfortable and quite similar to Bengaluru -- neither too hot nor too cold -- which has made it easier for us to adjust quickly and focus fully on our training and preparations," he said.

Growth through patience and hard work

Growth through patience and hard work: During his time away from the Indian team, Angad remained part of the national training group in Bengaluru and also played for India A in various exposure tours, thus working closely with coaches to improve specific aspects of his game. "The coaches told me a few areas where I needed improvement, and I worked on them seriously. I focused on improving my speed and skills. I stayed patient and believed that if I kept improving, I would get another opportunity," he said.

Role of Hero Hockey India League

His performances in the recent Hero Hockey India League 2025-26, where he lifted the trophy with Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, also played a key role in earning his recall, with the coaching staff acknowledging his progress. "The Hero HIL was very important for me because I got to play high-quality matches and learn from experienced international players. I worked on the areas the coaches had pointed out, and I was happy that the coaching staff noticed my progress and trusted me with another opportunity in the Indian team," he said.

Attacking mindset and personal goals

Attacking mindset and personal goals: Talking about his playing position, Angad revealed that he prefers operating as a striker where he can utilise his pace and attacking instincts. "I like playing as a striker or winger because I can use my speed, attack aggressively and create penalty corners for the team. That is one of my strengths, and I want to contribute in the same way for India," he stated.

For the upcoming matches, the youngster has set clear personal objectives. "My goal is to help the team by earning more penalty corners and making as few mistakes as possible. This is the beginning of my journey, and I want to gain experience while contributing to the team's success."

Learning from seniors and international exposure

Learning from seniors and international exposure: Angad credited senior teammates and experienced international players for helping him grow both on and off the field. He particularly highlighted learning professional habits and match preparation by observing top players during the Hero Hockey India League. "I learned a lot by observing senior international players -- how they manage themselves off the field, their recovery, diet and training routines. I have changed many things in my preparation, and there will be a big difference between last year's Angad and this year's Angad," he said.

He also acknowledged the support of teammates Sanjay and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who helped him stay positive during his journey back to the national team. "They guided me on staying patient and trusting the process. We supported each other and kept motivating one another to return stronger," he added.

Confident approach ahead of big tests

Confident approach ahead of big tests: Facing top-ranked teams away from home excites the young forward, who believes commitment and determination will be key factors. "It's 11 versus 11 on the field. Whoever shows more commitment and determination will win. Our approach is simple -- stay confident, play our game, and aim to win all four matches," Angad signed off.

(ANI)