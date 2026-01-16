Australian cricket legend Alyssa Healy received a lap of honour at the SCG for her WBBL career with Sydney Sixers. She recently announced her retirement from all forms of cricket, with the home series against India being her final assignment.

During the Big Bash League (BBL) 2026 match between Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, Australia women's legend Alyssa Healy, who has confirmed her retirement from all forms of cricket, was given a lap of honour at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for her outstanding contribution to the Sydney Sixers in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). In the WBBL, she has appeared in 129 matches, scoring 3,125 runs at an average of 25.82 and a strike rate of 133.71, with a top score of 112 not out, including five centuries and 15 fifties, while taking 60 catches and 45 stumpings. Congratulations on a stellar career, Alyssa Healy! A lap of honour for the Aussie & Sixers icon at the SCG 🫶 #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/ALEWoUnBVH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

Healy Announces Retirement

On January 13, Healy announced her retirement from all forms of cricket ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with the India series at home in February-March as her last assignment in Australia colours. The 35-year-old confirmed the news on the Willow Talk podcast. "Officially coming out today, that you hear this, actually retiring from cricket at the end of the Indian series. Not an easy decision, but had to be made at some point."

Healy said that the decision had been a long time coming and that the last few years have been mentally exhausting for her, with injuries being one of the primary challenges. "It's been a long time coming. The last few years has been probably more mentally draining than anything else. A few injuries. I've got to dive into the well, and the well is getting less and less full of water. Getting harder to dive back in there," she said further.

Final Farewell in Australia Colours

India will tour Australia in February-March for a three-match T20I series, a three-match ODI series, and a one-off Test series. Healy won't play in the T20I leg of the India series so Australia can start building towards the T20 World Cup later in the year, but will feature in the ODIs before finishing her career with the one-off Test at the WACA from March 6-9.

An Illustrious Career

Healy is an eight-time World Cup winner. She won the Women's T20 World Cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2020 and 2023 and the ODI World Cup in 2013 and 2022. (ANI)