    Alexander Zverev undergoes surgery to repair 3 lateral torn ligaments

    Alexander Zverev has torn three lateral ligaments on his right ankle. He has undergone surgery to repair the same and is unsure about his Wimbledon participation.

    Germany, First Published Jun 8, 2022, 2:17 PM IST

    Reigning world number three, Alexander Zverev of Germany, has undergone surgery on his right ankle to repair his three torn lateral ligaments. During his semi-final clash against eventual champion Rafael Nadal of Spain, he suffered the injury, forcing him to give a walkover. Following the match, he revealed that he happened to have torn several ligaments in his ankle. He has to leave the court in a wheelchair after rolling his ankle while moving to his right, as he was tracking a forehand from Nadal, deep behind the baseline. Zverev was crying in pain following the fall, as physios and Nadal helped him immediately.

    Following the surgery, Zverev took to his Instagram to explain the situation, saying, "We all have our own journey in life. This is part of mine. Next week, I'll reach a career-high ranking of number 2 in the world, but this morning I had to undergo surgery. After further examination in Germany, we received confirmation that all three of the lateral ligaments in my right ankle were torn."

    "To return to competition as quickly as possible, to ensure all the ligaments heal properly, and to reclaim full stability in my ankle, surgery was the best choice. My rehab starts now, and I'll do everything to come back stronger than ever! I am continuing to receive so many messages and would like to thank everyone once again for supporting me during such a difficult time," added Zverev.

    Zverev will be overtaking Daniil Medvedev of Russia to become the new world's number one. He is most certainly to miss out on the upcoming Wimbledon Grand Slam, which happens later this month. However, it remains to be seen if he can manage his return during the US Open in August.

