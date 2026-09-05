The India vs Panama men's international friendly has been rescheduled to September 25 in Bengaluru. The match against the 44th-ranked side is part of the Blue Tigers' preparations, which also include fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay.

India-Panama Friendly Rescheduled

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Saturday announced that the men's international friendly between India and Panama has been rescheduled and will now be played on September 25 instead of the previously announced date of September 26. The match will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru and will remain part of the FIFA Men's International Match Window.

The Blue Tigers will face 44th-ranked Panama, who featured in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The fixture will provide India with an opportunity to test themselves against higher-ranked international opposition.

Blue Tigers' Packed International Schedule

The match is part of India's preparations to compete against strong footballing nations during the international window. The AIFF had earlier confirmed a series of international friendlies for India, including matches against world-class opponents, as the national team looks to gain valuable experience ahead of future competitions.

Clashes Against Brazil and Uruguay

Apart from the Panama friendly, the Blue Tigers will face two more higher-ranked opponents during the international window, taking on five-time world champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time world champions Uruguay on October 6, with both matches scheduled in Kolkata. The three fixtures will provide India with valuable opportunities to test themselves against top-level opposition, as all three teams featured in the FIFA World Cup held earlier this year.