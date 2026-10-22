Ahmedabad will host the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 from Oct 23-31. The event, organised by AKFI, brings together 13 nations for men's and women's competitions, featuring over 400 athletes in 62 matches.

Ahmedabad is set to host the inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 from October 23 to 31 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, bringing together 13 nations for nine days of international competition in men’s and women’s kabaddi, a release said.

Organised by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), with the approval of the International Kabaddi Federation (IKF), the championship will feature 23 squads and more than 400 athletes competing across 62 matches, including 39 men’s matches and 23 women’s matches. The tournament will crown the first Commonwealth champions in both categories.

Event Unveiling and Team Details

The championship was formally unveiled at a curtain-raiser press conference on Wednesday, where the official jersey, team captains, anthem, logo and mascot were revealed. India’s men’s team will be captained by Surjeet Singh, with Naveen Kumar as vice-captain. Nidhi Sharma will lead the women’s team, with Ritu serving as vice-captain. The participating nations are India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, Kenya, Tanzania, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Uganda, England, Scotland and Australia.

Tournament Schedule and Strategic Importance

The semifinals in both categories will take place on October 30, followed by the finals on October 31. The inaugural championship is expected to provide fresh impetus to kabaddi’s international growth and strengthen the sport’s case for potential inclusion in the Commonwealth Games. With Ahmedabad set to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, the tournament also offers an opportunity to showcase the city’s capacity to host international sporting events and introduce kabaddi to a wider global audience.

Federation Leaders on the Championship's Impact

Speaking at the press conference, Jitendra Pran Singh Thakur, General Secretary, Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India, said, as per the release, “It is a proud moment for Indian kabaddi to host the first Commonwealth Championship in Ahmedabad. We look forward to welcoming the participating teams and showcasing the spirit, skill and competitive intensity of the sport on an international stage.”

Tejasvi Gehlot, General Secretary, International Kabaddi Federation, said, “The inaugural Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship marks an important step in expanding kabaddi’s international presence. Bringing national teams from across the Commonwealth together will give athletes a new platform to showcase their abilities and introduce the sport to a wider global audience.”

The championship will be held under the theme “One Breath. One Raid. One Commonwealth.” (ANI)