Defending champions India stormed into the semi-finals of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026 with a massive 15-0 win over Chinese Taipei. Captain Anmol Ekka was the star, netting six goals from penalty corners as India topped Pool A.

Defending champions India produced a commanding performance in their concluding Pool A fixture of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, storming past Chinese Taipei 15-0 on Wednesday to seal their place in the semi-finals in emphatic fashion. Captain Anmol Ekka led the charge with a sensational six-goal haul, all coming from penalty corners, as India recovered from a goalless opening quarter to overwhelm their opponents in the remaining 45 minutes, according to a release by Hockey India.

The five-time champions finished at the top of Pool A with 10 points from three wins and a draw, while South Korea secured the other semi-final berth from the pool after edging Japan 3-2 to finish second with nine points. Japan, Indonesia and Chinese Taipei bowed out of the title race and will now compete in the classification matches. 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧. 𝗔. 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧! 🇮🇳🔥 The Indian Junior Men’s Team puts on a show in its concluding Pool A fixture, powering past Chinese Taipei 15-0. With that, the defending champions book their place in the semi-finals of the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026! 🏑💥 Bring it on! 🇮🇳… pic.twitter.com/zzBqWCdEo7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) September 9, 2026

A Tale of Two Quarters

The match began on an unexpected note as Chinese Taipei held India at bay through the opening quarter. Despite enjoying possession and creating opportunities, the defending champions were unable to find a way through a resolute Taipei defence. Coach Frederic Soyez used the two-minute quarter-break effectively, rallying his players and demanding greater intensity. His words had the desired impact as India returned with a renewed sense of purpose and completely shifted the momentum of the contest.

Second-Quarter Goal Rush

Aryan Xess opened India’s account in the 17th minute, before Prabhdeep Singh doubled the advantage a minute later. Gursewak Singh then made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute, giving India three goals in the space of five minutes. The floodgates had opened, and skipper Anmol soon got in on the action. The defender converted a penalty corner in the 25th minute to register his first goal of the evening. Arjun Santosh Hargude added another in the 28th minute, before Anmol struck again from a set-piece in the next minute, the Hockey India release said.

India headed into the half-time break with a commanding 6-0 lead, having scored six times in a remarkable second-quarter surge.

Anmol's Dominance Continues

There was little respite for Chinese Taipei after the restart. India continued to press high and repeatedly breached the Taipei circle, earning two penalty corners within the opening three minutes of the third quarter. Anmol made the most of both opportunities, completing his hat-trick before adding another to take his personal tally to four. Ajeet Yadav also found his name on the scoresheet in the 35th minute, capping another incisive Indian move with a composed finish.

With India firmly in control, Anmol continued his remarkable scoring run, converting another penalty corner in the 45th minute to bring up his fifth goal of the match and take India into double figures at 10-0 by the end of the third quarter.

Final Flourish Seals Dominant Win

The defending champions showed no signs of easing off in the final 15 minutes. Harpal joined the scoring spree with a field goal in the 48th minute, before Anmol completed an extraordinary individual performance by converting his sixth penalty corner of the match in the 51st minute. Harpal then added his second goal, while Aryan Xess rounded it off with two goals to his name as India tore apart the Taipei defence.

The final whistle confirmed a resounding 15-0 victory for India and a place in the semi-finals. Anmol’s six-goal performance was the highlight of an otherwise complete team effort, with India demonstrating their attacking depth, penalty-corner efficiency and relentless intensity after a frustrating opening quarter. With the pool stage now complete, the defending champions will turn their attention to the semi-finals, carrying considerable momentum from a commanding finish to their campaign. (ANI)