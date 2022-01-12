  • Facebook
    AFCON 2021: Eric Bailly unfazed by AC Milan links, focused on Ivory Coast's opening game vs Equatorial Guinea

    Eric Baily is with Ivory Coast in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. The side plays its opening game against Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday. Meanwhile, he has been linked with AC Milan.

    The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 is already underway in Cameroon. Meanwhile, Ivory Coast will be playing its opening game against Equatorial Guinea at the Japoma Stadium on Wednesday. Eric Bailly of the Coast will be one of the players to be looked out, while he has sent out a message to his fans ahead of the game, besides being linked to AC Milan.

    Bailly took to his social media handle to post a picture of him in the national colours. He captioned the post, "The calm before the storm." Consequently, fans reverted to him, wishing him luck for the competition and hoping to win, not just in the game but also in the tournament. However, Bailly has been subject to transfer in terms of his club.

    The Ivorian plays for English Premier League (EPL) giants Manchester United and has been subject to a move away from Old Trafford. As per reports, he has been linked to Italian giants Milan. Gianluca Di Marzio reports that Bailly is seemingly interested in moving to San Siro, while United is yet to take a call on the same.

    Currently, Milan might be hoping to have him on loan in the ongoing January transfer window. However, with him being away in Cameroon on national duty, things are unlikely to materialise right now. On the other hand, his Ivorian teammate Franck Kessie will be out of contract at San Siro at the season-end.

    Notably, Bailly had inked a new deal with United last year. However, it was kept in mind that the defender was not United's first-choice priority. As things currently stand, he happens to be the club's fourth-choice defender, after Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire. Also, with veteran Phil Jones returning to the fray, United might consider letting the Ivorian leave on loan, provided it has enough workforce to cover his absence.

