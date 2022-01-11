  • Facebook
    AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?

    Kenny Rocha Santos is currently playing for Cape Verdean in the Africa Cup of Nations 2021. Liverpool is reportedly eyeing him. He currently plays for Oostende.

    Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021: Cape Verdean's Kenny Rocha Santos wanted by Liverpool?-ayh
    Kenny Rocha Santos is playing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for Cape Verdean. The team won the opening game of the tournament, defeating a ten-man Ethiopia 1-0. Rocha Santos won the Man of the Match award for his fine gameplay display. It is being reported that English Premier League (EPL) giants Liverpool is eyeing him.

    As per a report from Voetbal Flitsen, Liverpool will be battling the likes of Porto and Feyenoord for his signing. While he currently plays for Oostende, the club has already let go of top players like Jack Hendry, Fashion Sakala and Arthur Theate. While the sale of Rocha Santos will unlikely be on the plans of Oostende, a big-money offer from The Reds would make it hard to resist for the Belgian club.

    ALSO READ: AFCON 2022 - Edouard Mendy to miss Senegal's opening match after testing positive for COVID-19

    Rocha Santos previously played for French outfit Nancy in Ligue 1. Being a midfielder, he scored three goals in 49 games across competitions in a couple of seasons. He began his senior career with Saint-Étienne, scoring a goal in six matches. As for his international career, he has played five games to date, with no goals so far.

    As for Rocha Santos's transfer, Liverpool could be willing to pay around €10 million. Also, The Reds have reportedly sent scouts to monitor his performance. His four exquisite passes in the AFCON win over Ethiopia have apparently impressed Liverpool. While the English outfit is also eyeing Jude Bellingham, getting Rocha Santos could prompt the fans of accusing Fenway Sports Group (FSG) of playing safe. Nonetheless, a talent like the Cape Verdean midfielder will be too good to resist for The Reds.

