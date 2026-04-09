Despite defeats to Japan and Australia, India's U20 women's team campaign at the AFC Asian Cup was focused on development. Coach Joakim Alexandersson prioritised an attacking style over defensive results, a philosophy that paid off in a 3-1 win over Chinese Taipei.

India's campaign at the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup Thailand 2026 may not be fully reflected in the results column, with defeats to stronger opponents standing out. But beyond the scorelines, the tournament offered a clearer picture of a team committed to development. According to the All India Football Federation (AIFF), India was drawn in a demanding Group C alongside continental heavyweights and former world champions Japan, a physically imposing Australia, and a disciplined Chinese Taipei side.

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A Focus on Development and Style

The Indian U20 women's national team entered the competition aware of the challenge and chose to meet it on their own terms. That approach was defined early by head coach Joakim Alexandersson, who prioritised development and clarity of style over short-term conservatism. "I don't want to be that kind of coach who sits back with 10 players in a youth tournament just to hold on to results and play very defensively for 90 minutes," he told the-aiff.com after India's campaign came to an end on Wednesday. "I feel that is not the right thing to do for our players. I would rather try to play our game, but of course, also try to make it more difficult for the opponents. I believe in player development, and at this age group, we have to try to do what we practise in training sessions. It wouldn't have been right for me as a coach if we suddenly started to play more defensively than we have been practising."

That philosophy shaped India's approach across all three matches. The campaign began with a 0-6 defeat to Japan, followed by a 0-5 loss to Australia. Yet, within those games, India showed structure, organisation, and moments of controlled play, particularly in phases where they were able to compete with intensity and discipline.

A Tournament of Learning

"It has been a great tournament, qualifying to be here and competing against the best teams in Asia, to get a good picture of the strengths and weaknesses of all the teams. That has been very exciting," said the Swedish coach, who has worked with the Young Tigresses since December 2024. "When it comes to our team's overall performance, I think that we have been doing a lot of good things. What I'm most satisfied with is that we looked very organised during all three games. But individual things have been too costly for us, especially in the first two games."

Those decisive margins underlined the learning curve. Defensive lapses and isolated errors were punished by high-quality opposition. In both the first two games, the Young Tigresses started promisingly, but ultimately struggled to maintain consistency in the second half. However, they remained consistent in their approach, choosing to play through pressure rather than retreat from it.

Milestone Victory Against Chinese Taipei

That belief translated into a tangible result in their final group match against Chinese Taipei, when they dominated from start to finish and won 3-1. The result was a performance marked by clearer attacking intent and better control in key moments, culminating in a well-earned victory. It was a significant milestone. The win marked India's first victory in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup since 2004, and notably, the first women's Asian Cup win at any level since 2005.

"In the same way, we were playing better attacking football, and we decided to press the opponents higher, which gave us a lot of success in this game, and I'm very satisfied with that," Alexandersson said.

Future Outlook and Areas for Improvement

"But still, of course, there is plenty of room for improvement. I think we have been doing well overall as a team, but to be able to compete in a very good way with the best teams in this tournament, we need to improve in those areas -- to be more confident with the ball, to be quicker in decision-making, and to play with a little higher intensity. So I guess we have to work more on the fitness of the players as well," he added.

Despite finishing third in Group C with three points from as many matches, India narrowly missed out on a place in the quarter-finals due to goal difference. "Overall, I'm satisfied," Alexandersson said. "I think we could have done a little better to not concede so many goals in the first two games, but at the same time, this is a youth tournament."

The campaign, therefore, becomes part of a broader developmental pathway rather than an isolated outcome. "I look forward to seeing these players in India's senior women's team in the future," he said. "I think a lot of them have the potential to play very well for India."

For the Young Tigresses, the experience in Thailand ultimately was not just about results, but about building towards what comes next. (ANI)