After a 0-2 loss to Australia, India's Young Tigresses are set to face a formidable Japan side in their second Group B match of the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup. Coach Pamela Conti stresses the need for a 'perfect match' against the Asian giants.

India's journey in the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026 now moves into a far sterner phase, as the Young Tigresses prepare to face Japan in their second match of Group B on Tuesday, at 17:00 IST at the Suzhou Taihu Football Sports Centre Pitch 4.

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After a 0-2 defeat to Australia in their opening Group B fixture, India find themselves in a situation where every goal carries weight. Goal difference is crucial, and a couple of double-digit scorelines popped up on the first matchday, including Japan's 13-0 win over Lebanon. In Group C, DPR Korea defeated Chinese Taipei 10-0, according to a press release from AIFF.

A Formidable Opponent

Earlier on Tuesday, Australia will face Lebanon in the other Group B game. Standing in India's way next is one of the most technically refined sides in world football at this level. In the nine U17 Women's Asian Cups contested so far, Japan has made the final seven times and won it on four occasions. The Little Nadeshiko were also FIFA U17 Women's World Cup champions in 2014.

Coach's Corner: The Mindset for Japan

Japan may arrive as clear favourites, but Young Tigresses head coach Pamela Conti stated that her girls will approach the contest with clarity in their mindset. "We've just finished training, and we are quite excited because we are going to play against one of the strongest teams in the world. Me, as a coach, and the players as well, believe that we need to play a perfect match if we want to win. But beyond that, just being there, experiencing it, and enjoying the game is also important. I will definitely enjoy it," Pamela Conti said.

India's preparation for the tournament has been extensive, with over three months of continuous training, including trips to Myanmar and Russia. The physical challenge posed by teams like Russia and Australia has already offered valuable reference points, and the focus now shifts to dealing with Japan's speed and technical precision.

Tactical Approach and Building Mentality

"The message to the players has been clear throughout training. We cannot just defend. If we let them have the ball without pressure, it will be very easy for them to find spaces and create one-on-one situations," Conti explained. "We need to stay strong. We know their strengths. They will try to push us back as much as possible. But we need to stay higher up the pitch so that we can show that we are there, and not make it easy for them."

For the Young Tigresses, the emphasis is also on building a long-term competitive mentality, regardless of the opposition. "Our mentality should never change. Whether you play against the best team or the lowest-ranked team, it's always about three points. It's important to build a winning mentality, and you develop that by playing these kinds of demanding matches," said Conti. "It's also important for the players to be able to say in the future, 'I played against Japan back then.' That experience matters," the Italian added.

Player's Perspective

Right-back Divyani Linda explained how there's a shared sense of anticipation within the squad, while also stressing the need for sharper execution after the Australia game. "The feeling is good. We are excited because it's our first time playing against a team like Japan. They are a tough side, but we believe we can do well too," said the 17-year-old who has four goals and four assists in her youth international career for India.

Learning from Mistakes

India's defensive structure held for large parts against Australia, but individual errors proved costly. That's an area the team is keen to address immediately. "We need to improve from the last game and avoid the mistakes we made. Our team is good, everyone has quality. Maybe we are not as physically strong, but we play well with our minds and our understanding of the game. In the last few games (against Australia and Russia), we've conceded goals from our errors, so we need to avoid those and perform better," said Divyani.

Japan's style, built on quick combinations and fluid movement, demands sustained concentration and technical discipline, something India is preparing specifically for. "Mentally, against a team like Japan, we have to stay focused. They play very quick, short-passing football and create chances that way. So we also need to play more on the ground, keep our passes short, and stay composed," Linda added. (ANI)