Nehru World School, Delhi, and Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School, Ludhiana, won the boys' and girls' titles respectively at the 2025-26 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament, India's largest school-based basketball program for U-14 players.

The 2025-26 ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Tournament, India's largest school-based basketball program in the country for U-14 players, drew to a successful close with Nehru World School, Delhi, clinching the boys' title and Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School, Ludhiana, emerged victorious in the girls' category.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 National Finals marked the culmination of regional tournaments that were held in ten cities across India - Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Indore, Kochi, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Prayagraj, and Udaipur, according to a release. This year's program saw participation from ~8000 kids across 900+ schools in India.

The tournament was held in association with the Basketball Federation of India (BFI), with Skechers, the global performance and lifestyle footwear and apparel brand, serving as the official kit partner, providing high-quality gear for the participants.

ACG All-Star and Most Improved Team Winners

In the ACG Jr. NBA 3v3 All-Star Championship, the Bengaluru All-Star Team secured the girls' title, while the Delhi All-Star Team took home the boys' crown. In the 'ACG Most Improved Team' category, The Shishukunj International School, Indore (U-14 Girls) and SK School, Udaipur (U-14 Boys) were recognised for their exceptional growth and development throughout the tournament.

Individual Player Awards and Highlights

For their outstanding performances, Jiya Sodhi, Sacred Heart Sr. Sec. School, Ludhiana (U-14 Girls) and Jatin Sharma, Nehru World School, Delhi (U-14 Boys) were honoured with the 'Skechers Most Valuable Player' award.

Among individual highlights, Dhruvi Pisal from the Mumbai All-Star team (U-14 Girls) emerged as the top scorer with 71 points, while P. Antara Rao from Ma Shardha Public School recorded the most 3-pointers (21). In the U-14 Boys category, Mohd. Sameer from Maharana Partap Inter College, Prayagraj, dominated with 97 points and 28 three-pointers.

National Finals and Development Clinics

The six-day National Finals, held from March 19-24, 2026, at the KD Jadhav Indoor Arena, New Delhi, featured a dynamic mix of on-court competition and off-court engagement, including a trophy reveal and an interactive engagement zone for all players. Additionally, the event hosted an ACG Jr. NBA Referee Clinic led by former NBA G League and Basketball Africa League (BAL) referee Greg Dandridge, offering officials a valuable opportunity to enhance their skills. An ACG Jr. NBA Coaches Clinic conducted by Martin Clarke, Technical Director, HPC - India Basketball League, and Jake Jobling, Head Coach Men's Basketball, HPC - India Basketball League, further enriched the program. (ANI)